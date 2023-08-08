HE’S SHOT: Joe Biden Spins Around in a Circle, Salutes the Audience Before Shuffling Away After Climate Change Speech (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday arrived at Red Butte Airfield, Arizona in a massive motorcade to deliver a speech on climate change.

Biden’s speech was full of gaffes, lies, and bizarre stories.

Biden once again told a bizarre story about a little girl who approached him and begged him to “take care” of Bears Ears National Monument.

He even used a creepy baby-like voice as he told the tall tale.

Biden warned sacrifices will have to be made in the name of combating climate change.

“There’s a lot of good that’s gonna come from the sacrifices of dealing with taking on the climate crisis,” Biden said.

Only the peasants will have to make sacrifices and there won’t be any “good” that comes from climate change mandates.

A confused Joe Biden got lost after his speech.

He spun around and saluted the audience before shuffling away.

WATCH:

Biden will next participate in a lookout at the Grand Canyon.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

