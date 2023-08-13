Trump Spars with Reporter in Iowa: “We Don’t Take Plea Deals Because I Did Nothing Wrong!” (VIDEO)

President Trump sparred with a reporter on the tarmac in Iowa on Saturday.

Trump attended the Iowa State Fair on Saturday to address Iowans.

He received a rockstar welcome as supporters chanted “Four more years!”

Trump spoke with the press on the tarmac in Des Moines.

A snarky reporter asked Trump if he will take a plea deal in Georgia.

Marxist Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will take her findings from her garbage investigation into Trump’s efforts to challenge the 2020 election to a grand jury early next week.

Former Republican Georgia Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan told CNN on Saturday he was told to appear before the grand jury on Tuesday to testify on Trump’s efforts to challenge the 2020 election.

Fani Willis is about to destroy the Trump campaign – and since Trump is the Republican Party’s de facto leader, Willis will effectively obliterate the GOP by hitting Trump with racketeering and conspiracy charges.

The corrupt Georgia Democrat prosecutor is going to charge Trump along with MULTIPLE defendants with her indictments next week and the feckless Republican leadership is largely silent.

Trump blasted the reporter who asked if he will take a plea deal.

“We did nothing wrong. We don’t take plea deals because I did nothing wrong,” Trump said. “That’s a wise guy question.”

Trump continued, “It’s called election interference. Do you know what that is? These indictments are being put out by Biden who can’t even put two sentences together. This is Joe Biden because he can’t win the election by himself! He can’t win the election based on votes so what he did was he got the attorney general to do it!”

WATCH: