DEVELOPING: Indictment Watch: Marxist Fulton County DA Fani Willis to Present Trump 2020 Election Case to Grand Jury Early Next Week

Marxist Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will take her findings from her garbage investigation into Trump’s efforts to challenge the 2020 election to a grand jury early next week.

Former Republican Georgia Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan told CNN on Saturday he was told to appear before the grand jury on Tuesday to testify on Trump’s efforts to challenge the 2020 election.

Fani Willis is about to destroy the Trump campaign – and since Trump is the Republican Party’s de facto leader, Willis will effectively obliterate the GOP by hitting Trump with racketeering and conspiracy charges.

The corrupt Georgia Democrat prosecutor is going to charge Trump along with MULTIPLE defendants with her indictments next week and the feckless Republican leadership is largely silent.

According to the latest leak to CNN, Fani Willis will seek more than a dozen indictments against Trump and people in his orbit.

The DA will use conspiracy and racketeering charges to sweep up multiple defendants at once.

CNN reported:

An Atlanta-area prosecutor has notified at least one witness to appear before a grand jury early next week, the most significant indication of her intention to seek indictments in the investigation of how Donald Trump and others tried to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Former Georgia Lt. Gov Geoff Duncan, a Republican, said Saturday on CNN that he has been told to appear Tuesday before a Fulton County grand jury to testify about the efforts by Trump and his allies. The upcoming appearance signals that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is moving forward with a grand jury presentation where she’s expected to seek charges against more than a dozen people stemming from her investigation into the efforts to overturn the 2020 election. “I did just receive notification to appear on Tuesday morning at the Fulton County grand jury and I certainly will be there to do my part in recounting the facts,” Duncan, a CNN contributor, told CNN’s Fredreka Whitfield on Saturday. “I have no expectations as to the questions, and I’ll certainly answer whatever questions are put in front of me,” Duncan said.

Fani Willis based her investigation on President Trump’s call with Georgia officials that was later doctored and leaked to the fake news outlet Washington Post. The WaPo published a completely fraudulent text of the call. These phony charges have already been debunked by The Gateway Pundit and others.

Since the racketeering statute in Georgia requires prosecutors to show a pattern of activity on at least two “qualifying” crimes, Fani Willis’s team will pursue the indictment on statutes related to “influencing witnesses and computer trespass.”

Fani Willis’ charges will be the 4th time Trump is indicted.

This is Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign since he is an utter failure.

Joe Biden and the Democrats cannot defeat Trump at the ballot box so corrupt Marxist prosecutors are working to put the former president in jail.