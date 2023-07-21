ANOTHER LEAK: Georgia Prosecutors Prepare Sprawling Racketeering Charges Against Trump Based on ‘Influencing Witnesses and Computer Trespass’



Trump, Fani Willis

Fulton County prosecutors are preparing sprawling racketeering charges against Trump over his effort to challenge the 2020 election in Georgia.

According to a leak to The Guardian, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will likely indict Trump in the first two weeks of August.

Fani Willis based her investigation on President Trump’s call with Georgia officials that was later doctored and leaked to the fake news outlet Washington Post. The WaPo published a completely fraudulent text of the call. These phony charges have already been debunked by The Gateway Pundit and others.

The infamous phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was recorded by Raffensperger and his office. Raffensperger’s team then leaked and lied about it to the far-left Washington Post.

Fani Willis is now considering racketeering charges against Trump because there is so-called ‘evidence’ that Trump’s effort to challenge the election in Georgia did not originate in the state as a grassroots movement.

Since the racketeering statute in Georgia requires prosecutors to show a pattern of activity on at least two “qualifying” crimes, Fani Willis’s team will pursue the indictment on statutes related to “influencing witnesses and computer trespass.” – The Guardian reported.

The exact evidence is unclear, however, the computer trespass charge is related to efforts to access and examine the Dominion Voting Systems machines in Coffee County.

The ‘influencing witness’ charge may be related to Trump’s phone call with Brad Raffensperger.

Since Coffee County is outside of Fani Willis’s jurisdiction, the racketeering statute allows her to cast a wider net.

The Guardian reported (emphasis ours):

The Fulton county district attorney investigating Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state of Georgia has developed evidence to charge a sprawling racketeering indictment next month, according to two people briefed on the matter. The racketeering statute in Georgia requires prosecutors to show the existence of an “enterprise” – and a pattern of racketeering activity that is predicated on at least two “qualifying” crimes. In the Trump investigation, the Fulton county district attorney, Fani Willis, has evidence to pursue a racketeering indictment predicated on statutes related to influencing witnesses and computer trespass, the people said. […] For the computer trespass charge, where prosecutors would have to show that defendants used a computer or network without authority to interfere with a program or data, that would include the breach of voting machines in Coffee county, the two people said. The breach of voting machines involved a group of Trump operatives – paid by the then Trump lawyer Sidney Powell – accessing the voting machines at the county’s election office and copying sensitive voting system data. The copied data from the Dominion Voting Systems machines, which are used statewide in Georgia, was then uploaded to a password-protected site from where election deniers could download the materials as part of a misguided effort to prove the 2020 election had been rigged.

According to The Atlanta-Journal Constitution, Fulton County law enforcement are preparing for Trump’s possible arrest.