President Trump Takes the Stage In Iowa to THUNDEROUS Applause (VIDEO)

President Trump attended the Iowa State Fair on Saturday to address Iowans.

Trump took the stage in Iowa to thunderous applause.

WATCH:

The crowd was very excited to see the 45th President as they chanted “Four more years!”

Video:

TRUMP IN IOWA: Huge crowd chants “Four more years!” pic.twitter.com/b2g5VcDWgm — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 12, 2023

Jason Miller, Trump’s senior adviser posted a video of the crowd.

Video:

YUGE crowd for President Trump in Iowa! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/pPDnD9IcqZ — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) August 12, 2023

The crowd was charged up shouting, “Trump!”

When asked, “Which president had our economy on fire,” the crowd responded, “Trump!”

Video:

Trump takes the stage in Iowa to THUNDEROUS applause: “Which President is going to win Iowa?” Crowd yells, “TRUMP!” pic.twitter.com/4LH9tAFV5i — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 12, 2023

Editor’s note: Twitter is having technical problems so the embedded Twitter videos may work intermittently.