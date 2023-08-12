President Trump Takes the Stage In Iowa to THUNDEROUS Applause (VIDEO)

President Trump attended the Iowa State Fair on Saturday to address Iowans.

Trump took the stage in Iowa to thunderous applause.

The crowd was very excited to see the 45th President as they chanted “Four more years!”

Jason Miller, Trump’s senior adviser posted a video of the crowd.

The crowd was charged up shouting, “Trump!”

When asked, “Which president had our economy on fire,” the crowd responded, “Trump!”

