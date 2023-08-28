JUST IN: President Trump SLAMS Far Left DC Judge, Jack Smith and January 6 Committee “Lowlifes” – Will Appeal January 6 Trial Date Set for March 4, ONE DAY Before Super Tuesday

President Trump announced on Monday that he will appeal Judge Tanya Chutkan’s decision to set a trial date for March 4, 2024–the day before Super Tuesday–in the Washington DC case against Trump for speaking out against the stolen 2020 election.

Earlier this month, Trump was hit with four counts in Jack Smith’s January 6 case: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

The Gateway Pundit reported on the hearing this morning and far-left Judge Chutkan’s set trial date. Trump-hater Tanya Chutkan worked at the same law office as Hunter Biden and donated over $3,000 to Barack Obama from 2008-2012.

The Judge only gave Trump’s legal team a two-month extension on prosecutors’ requested January 2 trial. Trump’s attorneys requested an April 2026 trial date.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Joe Biden’s White House Counsel’s office quietly met with Special Counsel Jack Smith’s aides just weeks before the leading presidential candidate was indicted on 37 charges related to classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago. President Trump called this “an absolute No No!”

In a two-part Truth Social post, President Trump stated he will appeal.

Deranged Jack Smith & his team of Thugs, who were caught going to the White House just prior to Indicting the 45th President of the United States (an absolute No No!), have been working on this Witch Hunt for almost 3 years, but decided to bring it smack in the middle of Crooked Joe Biden’s Political Opponent’s campaign against him. Election Interference! Today a biased, Trump Hating Judge gave me only a two month extension, just what our corrupt government wanted, SUPER TUESDAY. I will APPEAL! Page 2: How do you have an Indictment that is based almost entirely on the findings of the January 6th Unselect Committee of Marxists, Fascists, and Political Hacks, when these same lowlifes, who have been caught lying for years about Russia, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine, FISA, the Fake Dossier, & much more, purposely & Illegally DESTROYED & DELETED all of the Evidence, Findings, & Proof of the January 6th Committee? When will Deranged Jack Smith Criminally Charge the Committee?

