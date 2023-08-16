Pig Pile: Katie Hobbs Says Arizona Should Prosecute Trump for Challenging 2020 Election (Audio)

Katie Hobbs (D-AZ) said on Tuesday that President Trump should be prosecuted by Arizona for challenging the 2020 presidential election.

Hoobs’ comment was reported by KTAR-FM. Hobbs said in response to being asked if she would like to see Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes follow Georgia and file charges against Trump, “Absolutely. I have been an advocate for holding folks involved in trying to overturn the will of the voters of, in the 2020 election accountable and this is part of that process.”

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs says she'd like to see charges against Donald Trump in Arizona, similar to the ones in Georgia. pic.twitter.com/kDWi9uMzIe — The Gaydos and Chad Show on KTAR News 92.3 (@GaydosAndChad) August 15, 2023

Hobbs also said (via KSAZ-TV), “Accountability is critical. I don’t think we’re going to change directions until there’s accountability at the top level,” Hobbs said. “I think it should move forward and play out in the legal process.”

Hobbs later tried to walk back her comment via a staffer statement to KTAR:

“Katie Hobbs’ Communications Director, Christian Slater, provided this statement regarding the governor’s answers: “Gov. Hobbs misheard the question. She was responding generally about her belief that anyone who breaks the law must be held accountable for working to overturn free and fair elections. As she has consistently stated, she believes in allowing the legal process to proceed independently and without political interference.””

Longer conversation about Hobbs’ comment by KTAR hosts Larry Gaydos and Chad Benson:

Former Arizona Governor Doug Ducey (R) who preceded Hobbs in office, sharply criticized the prosecution of Trump, saying questions about Trump’s conduct should be resolved by voters in the 2024 election, reported the Arizona Capitol Times (excerpt):