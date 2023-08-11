Obama-Appointed Judge Tanya Chutkan’s Former Law Firm Represented Huma Abedin in Clinton Email Server Investigation – Page Now Deleted Online

Following the recent indictment against President Donald Trump, spearheaded by Joe Biden, Merrick Garland, and Jack Smith, it has been revealed that the case was assigned to an Obama-appointee judge, Tanya S. Chutkan.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Trump had requested an immediate recusal of far-left and anti-Trump U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, to preside over his ongoing “January 6th” case in Washington D.C. Trump characterizes the judge as a “biased” judge.

”There is no way I can get a fair trial with the judge ‘assigned’ to the ridiculous freedom of speech/fair elections case. Everybody knows this, and so does she! We will be immediately asking for recusal of this judge on very powerful grounds, and likewise for venue change, out of D.C.,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

NBC has reported that Chutkan is the only federal judge in Washington D.C. who has been sentencing January 6th defendants to terms longer than the government’s recommendations.

Chutkan’s political affiliations have also been brought into question. Public donation records show that she contributed over $3,000 to Barack Obama’s campaigns between 2008 and 2012.

Adding to the controversy is Chutkan’s professional connection to Hunter Biden. Monica Crowley, the former Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs for the U.S. Department of the Treasury, pointed out on X that both Chutkan and Biden were previously employed at the law firm Boies Schiller & Flexner LLP (BSF).

Open Secrets records confirm that Hunter Biden was an attorney at the firm from 2009-2014, with Chutkan also working as an attorney from 2002-2014. She was a counsel at the firm and was made a partner in 2007. Notably, during this period, Hunter Biden served as counsel for Burisma.

More from Yahoo News:

It is a fact that Hunter Biden and Chutkan were both employed by, or partners of, BSF. It is also factual that BSF provided services to the Ukrainian oil company Burisma, on whose board Hunter Biden served. Chutkan worked at BSF from 2002 until the time of her appointment to the D.C. Circuit by then U.S. President Barack Obama in June 2014. She was made a partner of the firm in 2007. Biden, meanwhile, held the title of counsel at BSF from 2010 to 2014. After joining the board of Burisma in April 2014, as Hunter Biden described in his memoir, he recommended the consulting services of his law firm to help the company implement “corporate practices that were up to accepted ethical snuff.” Burisma paid BSF at least $250,000 dollars for its work. In sum, it is factual that both Hunter Biden and Chutkan worked under the umbrella of Boies Schiller Flexner between 2010 and 2014, and it is also true that BSF did business with Burisma via Hunter Biden in May 2014. As such, we rate this claim as “True.”

President Trump responded to this revelation following our reporting.

“The Obama appointed Judge in the FREE SPEECH Indictment of me by my political opponent, Crooked Joe Biden’s Department of InJustice, shared professional ties at the law firm that worked for Energy Company Burisma, based in Ukraine, of which Hunter Biden and his associate were “proud” MEMBERS OF THE BOARD, and were paid Millions of Dollars, even though Hunter knew almost NOTHING about Energy. How much was the law firm paid? So Horrible. This is a CLASSIC Conflict of Interest! “GATEWAY PUNDIT,” Trump wrote on Tuesday.

Adding another layer to the controversy, a now-deleted page on the Boies Schiller Flexner (BSF) website revealed that the firm represented Huma Abedin during the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server. (Archive here.) A Twitter user, Bad Kitty Unleashed, uncovered this new revelation.

Boies, Schiller & Flexner LLP also deleted Karen Dunn’s profile on their website. Dunn worked at BSF from February 2014 to June 2020, according to her LinkedIn profile.

The page read:

“Partner Karen Dunn said her client Huma Abedin is willing to work with intelligence agencies regarding the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s private email server, the New York Times writes. “From the beginning, Ms. Abedin has complied fully and voluntarily with State Department and law enforcement requests, including sitting for hourslong interviews and providing her work-related and potentially work-related documents. While the F.B.I. has not contacted us about this, Ms. Abedin will continue to be, as she always has been, forthcoming and cooperative.”