You Can’t Make This Up: Obama-Appointed Judge Tanya Chutkan and Hunter Biden Shared Professional Ties at Boies Schiller Flexner, Firm that Worked for Burisma

When Joe Biden, Merrick Garland, and Jack Smith’s BS case against President Trump came out last week, we soon learned that the case was assigned to an Obama-appointee judge.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that President Donald Trump has requested an immediate recusal of far-left and anti-Trump U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, who has been appointed to preside over his ongoing “January 6th” case in Washington D.C. Trump characterizes the judge as a “biased” judge.

Trump voiced his concerns and frustrations over the weekend on his social platform, Truth Social.

“”There is no way I can get a fair trial with the judge ‘assigned’ to the ridiculous freedom of speech/fair elections case. Everybody knows this, and so does she! We will be immediately asking for recusal of this judge on very powerful grounds, and likewise for venue change, out of D.C.,” Trump wrote.

Chutkan has been known for her harsh rulings against conservative defendants. In fact, NBC reported that she is the only federal judge in the nation’s capital who has been sentencing January 6th defendants to terms longer than what the government had recommended.

Chutkan’s political inclinations seem evident from her past contributions to political causes. The judge donated over $3,000 to Barack Obama’s campaigns between 2008 and 2012, according to her public donation records.

Here are some of her donation records according to Open Secret:

Adding fuel to Trump’s claims of bias is Chutkan’s professional connection to Hunter Biden. Monica Crowley, the former Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs for the U.S. Department of the Treasury, highlighted on X that Chutkan and Biden worked at the same law firm, Boies Schiller & Flexner LLP (BSF).

Open Secrets records show that Hunter Biden served as an attorney there from 2009-2014, with Chutkan also working as an attorney and even making partner in 2007. Both left the firm in 2014; Biden moved on to other endeavors, while Chutkan was appointed as a judge by then-President Obama.

Hunter Biden’s work history per Open Secret:

Chutkan, during her tenure at the law firm Boies Schiller Flexner (BSF) from 2002 to 2014, coincided with the period Hunter Biden served as counsel for Burisma.

More from Yahoo News:

It is a fact that Hunter Biden and Chutkan were both employed by, or partners of, BSF. It is also factual that BSF provided services to the Ukrainian oil company Burisma, on whose board Hunter Biden served. Chutkan worked at BSF from 2002 until the time of her appointment to the D.C. Circuit by then U.S. President Barack Obama in June 2014. She was made a partner of the firm in 2007. Biden, meanwhile, held the title of counsel at BSF from 2010 to 2014. After joining the board of Burisma in April 2014, as Hunter Biden described in his memoir, he recommended the consulting services of his law firm to help the company implement “corporate practices that were up to accepted ethical snuff.” Burisma paid BSF at least $250,000 dollars for its work. In sum, it is factual that both Hunter Biden and Chutkan worked under the umbrella of Boies Schiller Flexner between 2010 and 2014, and it is also true that BSF did business with Burisma via Hunter Biden in May 2014. As such, we rate this claim as “True.”

Former Chief of Staff to Acting Secretary of Defense Kash Patel revealed this information during his interview with Sebastian Gorka.

“Judge Chutkan, for those who don’t know, represented Burisma, Hunter Biden’s fraudulent consulting firm, she was a lawyer at the same law firm with Hunter Biden,” Patel said.

More from Free Beacon:

Biden connected Burisma Holdings and Boies Schiller Flexner in April 2014, shortly after he joined the energy company’s board of directors. Burisma paid Biden and a business partner, Devon Archer, more than $80,000 a month to help the company burnish its reputation in the West and scout out energy deals. Biden’s board position has come under scrutiny because of his father’s role at the time leading the Obama administration’s diplomatic talks with Ukraine. Trending: Woman Behind Viral “Mother F***er in Back Is Not Real” Meltdown Video Identified – Police Records Reveal True Events King took the lead in developing Boies Schiller Flexner’s strategy for Burisma, according to emails from Biden’s laptop obtained by the Free Beacon. King was a member of the firm’s Crisis Management and Government Response Team. Biden referred Burisma to the team. Other emails show that a recent Justice Department nominee, Hampton Dellinger, worked on the crisis management team at Boies Schiller Flexner. King wrote in the May 2014 emails that she wanted to contact State Department officials to “‘update’ them on Burisma’s current situation.” She also told Burisma executive Vadym Pozharskyi that she planned to attend meetings with government officials alongside David Leiter, the owner of ML Strategies. “We at [Boies Schiller Flexner] will lead all this work and can execute the political and legal work right up to the line where we would need to register as lobbyists, but I don’t want to register under the lobbying disclosure act or the foreign agents registration act,” King wrote in a May 12, 2014, email to Biden and Archer.

More on corrupt and partisan Judge Chutkan: