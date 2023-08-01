Trump Jan 6 Case Assigned to Judge Tanya Chutkan, an Obama Appointee

TRUMP WAS INDICTED AGAIN ON TUESDAY.

The DC grand jury indicted Trump in the January 6 investigation.

“Trump indicted in federal probe over effort to undo election loss and subvert transfer of power in run-up to Jan. 6 riot” AP reported.

Trump was hit with 4 counts: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

There are SIX unnamed co-conspirators!

The case was assigned to Judge Tanya Chutkan, an Obama appointee who has been throwing the book at J6ers!

“The Trump case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, according to the court docket. Chutkan, an Obama appointee, is the only federal judge in Washington, D.C., who has sentenced Jan. 6 defendants to sentences longer than the government had requested.” – NBC News reported.

DEVELOPING…