NEWT GINGRICH: I Am Told Someone From DC Called Fani Willis on Friday and Demanded She Indict Trump on Monday to Cover Up Weiss “Screw Up” (VIDEO)

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich told Charlie Kirk a reliable source told him Fulton County DA Fani Willis got a phone call from DC on Friday demanding she indict Trump on Monday to cover up for the Weiss-Hunter Biden “screw up.”

Marxist Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hit President Trump and 18 others with RICO and conspiracy charges for daring to challenge the 2020 election.

A Fulton County grand jury on Monday returned a 41-count indictment which included RICO and conspiracy charges against Trump.

The grand jury was supposed to meet to listen to witness testimony on Tuesday, however, 10 witnesses testified on Monday and the grand jury returned a 41-count indictment that evening.

The entire process has been abusive.

The Fulton County Clerk posted Trump’s charges online BEFORE the grand jury had deliberated.

Newt Gingrich said the person who called Fani Willis demanded she bring the grand jurors in on Monday afternoon and indict Trump later that evening.

“I am told by a reliable source that Friday evening that somebody from Washington called the District Attorney from Atlanta and said ‘you have to indict on Monday – we have to cover up all the mistakes we just made with Weiss,’ and she said apparently, ‘my jurors aren’t coming back until Tuesday,’ and they said ‘you didn’t hear me, you have to indict on Monday,’ and she said, ‘They’re not going to be here before noon…this means it’s going to be 8 or 9 or 10 o’clock at night!'” Newt told Charlie Kirk.

Charlie Kirk asked Newt Gingrich who made the phone call to Fani Willis.

“We don’t know,” Newt Gingrich said. “And I’m telling you upfront, this is hearsay, but it’s from a person who has remarkably good sources.”

“I totally believe it though because that would explain why they leaked and they messed up on the clerk documents, why [Fani Willis] was exhausted and why they had the 11 pm press conference!” Charlie Kirk said.

On Friday US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that US Attorney for Delaware David Weiss was appointed Special Counsel in the Hunter Biden investigation.

Weiss asked for special counsel status in the Hunter Biden case after Hunter Biden’s sweetheart plea deal blew up.

Garland refused to answer any questions after the Weiss screw up.

If what Newt Gingrich said is true, later that night someone from DC put the order in for Trump to be indicted the following Monday to distract from the Hunter Biden Crime family corruption and the DOJ cover-up operation.

This is a pattern with the Biden Regime.

Every time Joe and Hunter Biden’s crimes make headlines, Jack Smith or Marxist DAs indict Trump.