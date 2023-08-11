LIVE STREAM VIDEO: Joe Biden’s AG Merrick Garland to Make a Statement – ANNOUNCES DAVID WEISS AS SPECIAL COUNSEL IN HUNTER BIDEN CASE

Joe Biden’s Attorney General plans to make a public statement at 12:15 PM Eastern today.

It is not clear what could be so important for a sudden press conference. Certainly, the lawlessness of the Biden regime with the open borders, targeted partisan prosecutions, the multi-million dollar bribery scandals, and cocaine deposits at the White House will not be discussed today.

Biden’s AG may announce the next phase in the regime’s attempt to harrass, indict, and imprison the leading opposition candidate, President Donald Trump.

AG Garland announced that David Weiss was appointed Special Counsel in the Hunter Biden investigation.

Weiss asked for special counsel status in the Hunter Biden case.

HERE IS THE LIVESTREAM VIDEO via the DOJ.