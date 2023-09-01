New York State Set to Transfer Biden’s Illegals to Upstate New York but Haven’t Notified the Local Leaders Yet

Back in March Mayor Eric Adams was spending $5 million a day to house Joe Biden’s illegal migrants.

Since January 2021, Joe Biden has opened the borders and allowed over 7 million illegal aliens to walk into the United States. And the numbers keep growing.

Thousands of the migrants have found their way to New York City. The situation is so bad now the sanctuary city that Mayor Adams is looking to house them in Central Park, Brooklyn and soccer fields on Randall’s Island Park.

Recently, Mayor Adams and state officials found a new way to make the problem disappear. New York State is now looking to move the migrant hordes to upstate New York. And they reportedly have not disclosed this plan to local leaders.

