Eric Adams Now Considers Housing Illegal Immigrants in Tents in New York City’s Central Park

by

New York City is so overcrowded with illegal immigrants, that Mayor Eric Adams is now considering housing them in tents in the city’s famous Central Park.

A tent community in the city’s largest public park? What could possibly go wrong?

You voted for this, New York. Enjoy.

NBC News in New York reports:

Central Park among NYC areas considered to house migrants: ‘Everything is on the table’

Hundreds of asylum seekers remain in place outside of the city’s arrival intake center, where many have waited for days in wait of a place to sleep — if there is one available.

Many of the migrants sleeping on the streets of midtown in front of the Roosevelt Hotel on East 45th Street and Madison Avenue, most of whom are single men, say their spot in line has not moved forward as New York City officials look at every possible option to house the new arrivals.

Time has stood still for men like Jose Gregorio, who was waiting in the same spot on Wednesday where News 4 found him two days earlier.

“I was here almost 24 hours ago, and the line hasn’t grown up. It’s the same amount of people for the past 24 hours, so it seems like they’re keeping these people for whatever reason,” he said.

Officials at City Hall confirmed migrants could soon be living up in other iconic areas of the city, including places like Central Park.

“Everything is on the table,” NYC Deputy Mayor Anne Williams-Isom said Wednesday. “As of July 30, we have 107,900 people in our care, including 56,600 asylum seekers. Over 95,600 people have come through our system since last spring.”

This has ‘bad idea’ written all over it.

This situation is going to get a lot worse before it gets better.

(Image:Source)

Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.