Eric Adams Now Considers Housing Illegal Immigrants in Tents in New York City’s Central Park

New York City is so overcrowded with illegal immigrants, that Mayor Eric Adams is now considering housing them in tents in the city’s famous Central Park.

A tent community in the city’s largest public park? What could possibly go wrong?

You voted for this, New York. Enjoy.

NBC News in New York reports:

Central Park among NYC areas considered to house migrants: ‘Everything is on the table’ Hundreds of asylum seekers remain in place outside of the city’s arrival intake center, where many have waited for days in wait of a place to sleep — if there is one available. Many of the migrants sleeping on the streets of midtown in front of the Roosevelt Hotel on East 45th Street and Madison Avenue, most of whom are single men, say their spot in line has not moved forward as New York City officials look at every possible option to house the new arrivals. Time has stood still for men like Jose Gregorio, who was waiting in the same spot on Wednesday where News 4 found him two days earlier. “I was here almost 24 hours ago, and the line hasn’t grown up. It’s the same amount of people for the past 24 hours, so it seems like they’re keeping these people for whatever reason,” he said. Officials at City Hall confirmed migrants could soon be living up in other iconic areas of the city, including places like Central Park. “Everything is on the table,” NYC Deputy Mayor Anne Williams-Isom said Wednesday. “As of July 30, we have 107,900 people in our care, including 56,600 asylum seekers. Over 95,600 people have come through our system since last spring.”

This has ‘bad idea’ written all over it.

The border is so secure that Central Park is on the verge of becoming a tent city full of migrants. pic.twitter.com/n0gkseiRJq — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) August 3, 2023

NYC is looking to house migrants in Central Park. That’s a terrible idea for pubic safety. How about we house migrants at the homes of those NYers who voted for these open border policies instead? Open border, open home! pic.twitter.com/5rhE024hAf — Andrea Catsimatidis (@AJ_Cats_) August 2, 2023

NYC is going to let tens of thousands of illegal fake “asylum” seekers camp in Central Park. What do you think? Ready to send them back yet NYC? 🤨 pic.twitter.com/GUTTDDJeUL — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) August 3, 2023

This situation is going to get a lot worse before it gets better.

(Image:Source)