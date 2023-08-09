Residents of Deep Blue Brooklyn Outraged After Eric Adams Houses Illegal Immigrants in Popular Neighborhood Park

Brooklyn is one of the most deeply progressive boroughs of New York City, but the people who live there don’t seem very happy about how Biden’s open border policies are affecting them.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams has just decided to house illegal immigrants in Brooklyn’s Sunrise Park, which is popular with residents of all ages, but especially for families with children.

This was never a problem when only Texas and Arizona had to deal with it. What changed?

CBS News in New York reports:

Residents protest asylum seeker shelter at Sunset Park Recreation Center This weekend marks one year since the first bus of asylum seekers arrived in New York from Texas. Two controversial sites in Brooklyn just opened for them. Dozens of people rallied Sunday outside the city’s newest respite center for asylum seekers — the Sunset Park Recreation Center. To the left of the line for people to go swimming is the entrance for those in search of the American dream. “This place is supposed to be for children and seniors and families,” said Nancy Tong, Democratic District 47 leader. “They put 100 male here without checking background. Parents are worried,” resident Susan Zhuang said. “It is not built for housing,” Assemblyman William Colton said. Some residents told CBS New York the center had been closed for a month for repairs, but one woman claimed senior services are now being curtailed without notice.

Imagine what New York City is going to look like a year from now.