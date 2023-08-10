NYC Planning to Convert Soccer Fields on Randall’s Island Park Into Shelter for 2,000 Illegal Immigrants

New Yorkers are about to lose more park space to illegal border crossers. Last week it was reported that the city is considering housing illegal immigrants in Central Park.

Residents in Brooklyn are fuming because the city just opened a shelter in a popular neighborhood park.

Now the public park on Randall’s Island is going to lose its soccer fields as the city plans another shelter to house up to 2,000 people.

Gothamist reports:

NYC to open new emergency shelter for migrants on Randall’s Island New York City will open a shelter for migrants on Randall’s Island — some nine months after officials closed a similar center that housed asylum seekers in the East River park, Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday. Adams said the new space will house roughly 2,000 adult asylum seekers. Officials said the new site will open in the coming weeks, along with two other new relief centers in other parts of the city. “As the number of asylum seekers in our care continues to grow by hundreds every day, stretching our system to its breaking point and beyond, it has become more and more of a Herculean effort to find enough beds every night,” Adams said. City officials said there are now more than 57,200 migrants under the city’s care.

Here’s a video report:

Families with kids are the biggest losers in this story.

"Construction of the housing means over 3,000 hours of recreation for both public and private school children, as well as adult sports leagues, would be canceled…" https://t.co/u9ie1WISa9 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 7, 2023

Emergency shelters are going up on Randall’s island soccer fields used by hundreds of NYC schoolchildren. The state is picking up the tab. wcbs880⁩ ⁦@1010WINS⁩ pic.twitter.com/JFnePFlVav — Marla Diamond (@MDiamond8) August 7, 2023

#BREAKING: Construction crews are laying the foundation for the new migrant mega-shelter on Randall’s Island in New York City. #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/GybVyUrXKT — Breaking 4 News (@Breaking_4_News) August 8, 2023

Can you even imagine what the city is going to look like in a year?