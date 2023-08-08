LeBron and Son Bronny Visit Mayo Clinic For Further Treatment For Teen Athlete After Health Scare

LeBron James and his son Bronny flew to Minnesota to seek further treatment after the young athlete’s health scare.

TMZ Sports reported:

LeBron James and his son, Bronny, have jetted off to Minnesota … in an effort to seek out further treatment for the USC hooper following last month’s medical scare. The two touched down in Rochester at some point over the weekend … and they’ve been spotted in and around the Mayo Clinic there since — seemingly seeking further answers to why the 18-year-old suffered cardiac arrest back on July 24. In video from the scene, obtained by TMZ Sports, you can see Bronny — wearing a white shirt and black jacket — exiting the eatery’s backdoor first … with LBJ not far behind. Once the two get into a waiting SUV — a group of LeBron supporters pull out their phones and begin screaming for the Lakers superstar, while surrounding the ride. The guys, though, are able to peel away before the scene gets too chaotic.

Bronny James, the son of NBA Star Lebron James, suffered a medical emergency at basketball practice last month and was rushed to the hospital.

Bronny was rushed to the ICU after suffering cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at USC.

A spokesperson for the James family said, “Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. The medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU.”

The spokesperson continued, “We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update the media when there is more information.”

Elon Musk set the internet ablaze after he suggested Bronny James’ health scare may be linked to the Covid vaccine.

“We cannot ascribe everything to the vaccine, but, by the same token, we cannot ascribe nothing.” Elon Musk said in a tweet. “Myocarditis is a known side-effect. The only question is whether it is rare or common.”