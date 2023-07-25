Lebron James’ Son Bronny Rushed to ICU After Suffering Cardiac Arrest At Practice, Lebron Previously Stated Covid-19 Vaccine Was Best Suited for Him and His Family

by

Bronny James, the son of NBA Star Lebron James, suffered medical emergency at basketball practice on Monday morning and was rushed to the hospital.

Bronny, who recently committed to play college basketball at USC, was rushed to the ICU after suffering cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at USC.

A spokesperson for the James family stated, “Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU.”

The spokesperson continued “We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update the media when there is more information.”

TMZ reported a 911 call was originally made on Monday morning from USC’s Galen Center which is the place where the team plays. When first responders arrived on the scene they found Bronny unconscious.

Per CBS Sports:

“Yesterday while practicing, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family, and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

James, a four-star recruit and one of the staple pieces of USC’s top-five incoming recruiting class, signed with the Trojans this offseason. He is the No. 27 overall player in the Class of 2023 and the second-highest ranked signee in USC’s four-person recruiting class that ranks No. 4 nationally at 247Sports.

Lebron James previously boasted about how the Covid-19 vaccine was the best thing for him and his family.

LOOK:

