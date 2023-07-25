Elon Musk Suggests LeBron James’ Son Cardiac Arrest May Be Linked to Covid Vax

Bronny James, the son of NBA Star Lebron James, suffered a medical emergency at basketball practice on Monday morning and was rushed to the hospital.

Bronny was rushed to the ICU after suffering cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at USC.

A spokesperson for the James family said, “Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU.”

The spokesperson continued, “We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update the media when there is more information.”

Elon Musk suggested Bronny James’ health scare may be linked to the Covid vaccine.

“We cannot ascribe everything to the vaccine, but, by the same token, we cannot ascribe nothing.” Elon Musk said in a tweet. “Myocarditis is a known side-effect. The only question is whether it is rare or common.”

We cannot ascribe everything to the vaccine, but, by the same token, we cannot ascribe nothing. Myocarditis is a known side-effect. The only question is whether it is rare or common. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2023

Back in September 2021 the Gateway Pundit reported on a shocking new study that was conducted by researchers at Canada’s University of Ottawa Heart Institute found that one out of every thousand(1/1000) mRNA Covid-19 vaccinations causes heart inflammation(myopericarditis) to develop rapidly in otherwise healthy individuals.

The study looked at over 32,000 individuals who had received either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines and monitored them for heart-related conditions between June 1, 2021, and July 31, 2021.

32 of the study subjects were admitted to the hospital with heart and chest-related symptoms.

“There were 15,997 doses of Moderna vaccine, and 16,382 doses of Pfizer vaccine administered over the study period, for a total of 32,379 doses. Note that these numbers represent a mixture of first and second doses. Therefore, if our cohort captured all cases in the Ottawa area, then the incidence of myocarditis would be 0.1% of all vaccine doses (32 cases/32,379 doses x 100), or 10 cases of myocarditis for every 10,000 doses of vaccine.”

Researchers found that the symptoms show up extremely quickly after vaccination, usually after the patient’s second dose. On average, people who were affected developed the condition after just 1.5 days.

They also found that men are at a much greater risk than women – only 2 women experienced heart inflammation.

A new leaked military study finally admits that myocarditis cases spiked following the forced COVID shots in the US Military by at least 151%.