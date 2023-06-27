Judge Cannon Smacks Down Jack Smith, Denies Government’s Motion to Keep List of 84 Witnesses Under Wraps in Classified Docs Case

Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, issued her first smackdown of Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Judge Cannon on Monday denied Jack Smith’s motion to keep a list of 84 potential witnesses under seal in the classified documents case.

The judge said Jack Smith failed to explain why it was necessary to keep the names of the witnesses a secret.

Jack Smith was also trying to block Trump and his alleged co-conspirator, Walt Nauta, from communicating with the 84 witnesses.

Smith is not only attempting to keep this case under seal from the American people but impose absurd restrictions on the former president and Walt Nauta as to how evidence can be viewed. Cannon denies Smith's demand to prevent Trump and Nauta to communicate with at least 84… pic.twitter.com/AiARrU38KR — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) June 26, 2023

NBC News reported:

A federal judge on Monday rejected a request from special counsel Jack Smith to keep secret a list of 84 potential witnesses in the prosecution of former President Donald Trump over his handling of classified documents. Federal prosecutors had asked U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, to keep under seal a list of witnesses who Trump would be barred from communicating with directly. In her order, Cannon said prosecutors failed to explain why it was necessary to keep the names under wraps, or why redacting or partially sealing the document would be inadequate.

Special Counsel Jack Smith recently indicted Trump on 37 federal counts in Miami.

Trump was charged with 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information and 6 other process crimes stemming from his conversations with his lawyer.

Walt Nauta, a Mar-a-Lago aide, was indicted along with President Trump as a co-conspirator.

In a separate order on Monday, Judge Cannon set a July 14 hearing date to discuss how the classified documents will be handled.