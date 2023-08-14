Joe Biden to Travel to Ritzy Lake Tahoe For a WEEK This Friday While Ignoring Dead Americans in Maui

‘The Maui fires happened several days ago, Jack’ – Joe Biden, probably.

Joe Biden will travel to Lake Tahoe, Nevada for a WEEK this Friday while ignoring dead Americans in Maui.

Biden will depart Camp David on Friday and travel to ritzy Lake Tahoe where he will remain until Thursday, August 24.

The White House hasn’t said whether Biden’s trip to Lake Tahoe is for business or personal, however, there are zero public events on the docket.

Maui is burnt to a crisp and Joe Biden doesn’t have a care in the world.

The Maui fire is the deadliest US blaze in more than 100 years.

The death toll is rising and 1,000 people are still missing.

Joe Biden callously brushed off the reporter asking about Maui and said, “No comment” before heading home from the beach in Delaware.

Biden refused to comment three times to a reporter asking for comment on Hawaii.

Biden returned to the White House late Monday morning and ignored reporters as he shuffled across the South Lawn.