HERE’S THE PROOF: The FBI and Attorney General Nessel Hid These from the People of Michigan – Piles of Fraudulent-Manufactured Ballot Registrations from the 2020 Election

Two weeks ago, The Gateway Pundit published our exclusive report on MASSIVE 2020 voter registrations fraud that our sources uncovered in Michigan.

The report included information on 8,000-10,000 fraudulent registrations and a police raid on a Democrat election registration group’s office in October 2020.

The police found semiautomatic weapons, silencers, burner phones, bags of pre-paid cash cards, and blank registrations in a GBI Strategies’ voter registration manufacturing center.

After several days Michigan Attorney General finally responded to our explosive investigation and confirmed our earlier reports.

We continue to hear back from individuals with intimate knowledge of this scandal.

Photos from a confidential source close to the Muskegon investigation reveal what far-left Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel now admits is a stack of faked and fraudulent voter application forms with a return address at a Staybridge hotel, the base of operations for GBI Strategies in 2020 that sent out at least ten thousand fake voter registration applications for the election.

These photos and the source confirm that Muskegon Clerk Ann Meisch received these voter applications and received them in multiple batches, sometimes through the mail and sometimes in person.

This is possibly why Muskegon, far-left AG Nessel, and the FBI don’t want to give the Gateway Pundit access to the files: because the voter fraud is so obvious that all the voter signatures are in the same handwriting and just printed signatures, not real signings.

The fraud is so obvious here even an FBI agent could find it.

Why is no one being prosecuted for these crimes after three years? The Muskegon Police told the Gateway Pundit that they can’t get the FBI to return their phone calls about this case.

How far the ring of voter fraud extended across the state is currently suppressed by the FBI, coming up on the third year of its ‘investigation’ into voter fraud into the ‘safest and most secure election in history.’

Yet the Muskegon GOP has produced a report of serious ‘irregularities‘ in the Muskegon County voter file from 2020 that shows 32,000 more voters on the voter file than normal.

Left-wing extremist Nessel claims that this proves the system works, because this huge bloc of faked voter registration forms were caught and allegedly never processed into the state’s qualified voter file.

But if that were true, why are the Muskegon officials illegally denying the Gateway Pundit access to public documents? Only by viewing the fraudulent applications can the public know whether or not the voters were added to the voter file or not.

If the forms are faked, why are there no prosecutions and why is the City Attorney claiming there is ‘personal information involved’, but if the forms are from real voters, why weren’t they enrolled into the voter file, why aren’t they being treated as public documents, and why is Nessel referring to them as fraudulent? It can’t be both. Has either the Michigan State Police or the FBI done an honest investigation into these voter applications?

Please note: These photos of suspected fraudulent ballot registrations were from different counties in Michigan!

The Muskegon Police Department’s own files suggest that GBI was not just operating in Muskegon, they were active statewide and in multiple other battleground states. It was only in Muskegon they were caught by Clerk Ann Meisch and investigated by the honest Muskegon Police Department. The Police tell the Gateway Pundit they stand behind their entire report.

Elsewhere in Michigan, there are currently no reports of GBI Strategies having their fraudulent voter application batches rejected.

The mainstream media initially tried to deny that this story was accurate, then they said it was old news because of one minor local news report mentioning it. Then they said it was proof the system worked and praised Dana Nessel for referring it to the FBI. Deny, ridicule, minimize, mitigate, quietly concede.

What they fail to report is the scale of the operation involved, and the millions of dollars received by GBI from the Biden campaign, and the connections to left-wing billionaires running money through non-profits to illegally elect Democrats. The MSM also ignores the explosive police report from the Muskegon Police that gives extensive detail about what was going on: including automatic weapons suspiciously present on site, as well as bags of pre-loaded credit cards that suggest improper and possibly illegal payments to voters in exchange for signatures and votes.

The media also ignores that Dana Nessel referred the entire matter to the FBI, even though the FBI had already been allegedly working on the case since 2020. Was she referring it to them again? Did she sloppily forget that they were working the case already, or perhaps were they not returning her phone calls either?

Trump won Michigan in 2016 by 10,704 votes, and lost Michigan in 2020 by 155,000 votes, but the 2020 election has been in substantial doubt ever since due to hundreds of eyewitnesses who claimed they witnessed serious, substantial, voter fraud.

The Gateway Pundit has done more investigation in three weeks on the Muskegon voter fraud by GBI Strategies than the FBI was able to do in three years.

But of course, America already knew that the FBI was a joke!

Thank you Patty McMurray, Ben Wetmore, Phil O’Halloran and Lori Skibo for your contributions to these reports.