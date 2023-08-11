BREAKING! MI AG Dana Nessel CONFIRMS 8,000 to 10,000 Suspected Fraudulent Registrations Delivered to Muskegon Clerk October 2020, as Noted in MI State Police Report She Buried from Public

By Jim Hoft and Patty McMurray

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Thursday CONFIRMED that 8,000 to 10,000 suspected fraudulent registrations were delivered to Muskegon City Clerk prior to the 2020 election.

The far-left Detroit News reported on this latest development on Thursday after reporting by The Gateway Pundit earlier this week.

A redacted police report describes how Meisch encountered a woman dropping off 8,000 – 10,000 completed voter registration applications. The Gateway Pundit reported that the “registrations included the same handwriting, non-existent addresses, and incorrect phone numbers.”

An investigation found that the woman worked for GBI Strategies.

GBI Strategies was funded by dark money super PAC ‘BlackPAC,’ which paid them $11,254,919 to register voters for Joe Biden.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that during the investigation, the police found guns, burner phones, pre-paid cash cards and incomplete registrations at a defunct eyeglass store where GBI Strategies had set up operation.

This was in response to the EXPLOSIVE report by The Gateway Pundit published on Tuesday.

