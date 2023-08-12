“The Report Speaks for Itself” – Michigan State Police Officer Stands By His Explosive Report on the Massive GBI Strategies Registration Scandal

As reported earlier at The Gateway Pundit – Democrat operatives were caught in October 2020 in Muskegon, Michigan, a city of 38,000, dropping off 8,000 to 10,000 fraudulent voter registrations in a single drop. Many with the same handwriting and fake addresses. Police investigated (report attached) and found guns with silencers, burner phones, rental cars, and temporary businesses where registrations were stored.

All of these efforts were funded by Democrat campaigns to GBI Strategies. The firm in Muskegon was not only filling in bogus registrations by the thousand but they were also sending packages of registrations to nearby communities.

GBI Strategies was operating in at least 20 states and all of the battleground states.

Please review our previous reports to understand how MASSIVE nature of this Democrat-funded nationally organized criminal syndicate.

Here again are the police reports.

On Friday The Gateway Pundit contacted Lt. Anderson who wrote this explosive and thorough Michigan State Police report on the Muskegon investigation into GBI Strategies.

Lt. Anderson was apprehensive to speak with us. We can only assume he has been contacted by media outlets hoping he will debunk his own report.

Anderson told us, “The report speaks for itself.” He is not retracting a thing. He certainly appears to be a man of character and integrity.

We asked the officer if GBI was operating in several states. He told us that he found that out through records he found.

Lt. Anderson said you would not expect to find the guns and silencers in a normal business that were discovered during a raid at one of the offices.

He agreed with us that it was easier to hide information when you are paying people with prepaid cash cards.

On Friday Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that the Muskegon clerk found 8,000 to 10,000 fraudulent registrations. There were no arrests. It makes sense since they were cheating for Democrats and paid by Democrats. Nessel has no desire to indict these criminals.

The investigation was turned over to Chris Wray’s FBI – Where it went to die.

Here re the documents attributed to investigator Anderson.

Police document #1:

Police document #2:

The Gateway Pundit’s investigation on Democrat-funded GBI Strategies continues.