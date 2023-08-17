Georgia State Senator Moves to Impeach DA Fani Willis for Political Bias in Indictments Against President Trump Based on So-Called Speech Crimes

Democrats are criminalizing speech in America.

Marxist Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hit President Trump and 18 others with RICO and conspiracy charges for daring to challenge the 2020 election.

A Fulton County grand jury on Monday returned a 41-count indictment which included RICO and conspiracy charges against Trump.

There are 30 unindicted co-conspirators.

Trump’s lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, John Eastman and others were also indicted.

Fani Willis criminalized the First Amendment.

Trump was charged for asking his supporters to watch One America News and RSBN in a series of tweets.

The entire process has been abusive.

The Fulton County Clerk posted Trump’s charges online BEFORE the grand jury had deliberated.

On Thursday, Georgia State Senator Colton Moore said enough is enough and moved to impeach Fani Willis.

“As a Georgia State Senator, I am officially calling for an emergency session to review the actions of Fani Willis.” Senator Colton Moore said.

“America is under attack. I’m not going to sit back and watch as radical left prosecutors politically TARGET political opponents.” he added.

Georgia’s Governor, Brian Kemp, signed a bill in May that will allow for the removal of elected district attorneys from office.

The newly enacted law (Senate Bill 92) establishes a statewide Prosecuting Attorneys Statewide Qualifications Commission vested with the power to investigate complaints against district attorneys and, if warranted, remove them from office.

The grounds for discipline, removal, or involuntary retirement of a district attorney or solicitor-general listed in the bill, include: