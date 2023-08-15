District Attorney Fanni Willis Can Be Potentially Removed or Disciplined Based on the Law Signed by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Three Months Ago

Georgia’s Governor, Brian Kemp, signed a bill in May that will allow for the removal of elected district attorneys from office.

The newly enacted law (Senate Bill 92) establishes a statewide Prosecuting Attorneys Statewide Qualifications Commission vested with the power to investigate complaints against district attorneys and, if warranted, remove them from office.

The grounds for discipline, removal, or involuntary retirement of a district attorney or solicitor-general listed in the bill, include:

mental or physical incapacity interfering with the performance of his or her duties which is, or is likely to become, permanent;

willful misconduct in office;

with respect to district attorneys, willful and persistent failure to carry out duties pursuant to Code Section 15-18-6;

with respect to solicitors-general, willful and persistent failure to carry out duties pursuant to Code Section 15-18-66;

conviction of a crime involving moral turpitude;

conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice which brings the office into disrepute; or

knowingly authorizing or permitting an assistant district attorney or assistant solicitor-general to commit any act constituting grounds for removal under paragraphs (1) through (6) of this subsection.

This measure comes at a critical time, as Fani Willis, a Democrat serving as the Fulton County district attorney, is actively investigating former President Donald Trump in questioning the 2020 election. It’s an inquiry that echoes the years-long efforts by Stacey Abrams and other Democrats who have been raising similar concerns and challenging election integrity.

In a suspicious event, the Fulton County court website posted several charges against Trump, including RICO charges, earlier on Monday, even before the grand jury’s proceedings had concluded. The information was quickly taken down.

A Fulton County clerk said the Trump indictment documents posted online were “fictitious.”

The Office of the Fulton County Clerk of Superior and Magistrate Courts has learned of a fictitious document that has been circulated online and reported by various media outlets related to The Fulton County Special Purpose Grand Jury. While there have been no documents filed today regarding such, all members of the media should be reminded that documents that do not bear an official case number, filing date, and the name of The Clerk of Courts, in concert, are not considered official filings and should not be treated as such.

President Trump’s lawyers Drew Findling and Jennifer Little blasted Fulton County for posting the proposed charges against Trump before the grand jury even deliberated.

President Trump’s lawyers said of the documents posted online, “This was not a simple administrative mistake.”

“The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has once again shown that they have no respect for the integrity of the grand jury process. This was not a simple administrative mistake. A proposed indictment should only be in the hands of the District Attorney’s Office, yet it somehow made its way to the clerk’s office and was assigned a case number and a judge before the grand jury even deliberated,” the lawyers wrote.

“This is emblematic of the pervasive and glaring constitutional violations which have plagued this case from its very inception,” they said.

However, the charges Trump is facing in the Fulton County indictment align with those that briefly appeared on the court’s website, which they claimed “fictitious.”

On Monday night, FOX News reporter Bryan Llenas confronted Fani Willis on the leak noting that the indictments reached perfectly matched Fulton County Clerk’s release on Monday morning.

“There was a fictitious document, according to the Fulton County Clerk’s Office, that was circulated online with charges against former President Donald Trump. That fictitious document matched exactly the charges that we now see in this indictment. Can you tell us more about that document leak? Because now you have the former president’s lawyers who are saying that this is emblematic of a serious problem with your office,” Llenas asked.

“No, I can’t tell you anything about what you refer to. What I can tell you is that we had a grand jury here in Fulton County. They deliberated til almost 08:00, if not right after 08:00, and indictment was returned. It was true billed, and you now have an indictment. I am not an expert on clerk’s duties or even administrative duties. I wouldn’t know how to work that system. And so I’m not going to speculate. Next question,” said Willis.

Kari Lake wrote, “Reuters found this indictment on Fulton County’s website BEFORE the grand jury finished convening. No wonder people feel our justice system is rigged. If your last name is Biden, you get a sweetheart deal. If your last name is Trump, you’re indicted before a vote is taken. The political persecution of Donald Trump is as un-American as it gets – & We The People see right through it.”

Reuters found this indictment on Fulton County’s website BEFORE the grand jury finished convening. No wonder people feel our justice system is rigged. If your last name is Biden, you get a sweetheart deal. If your last name is Trump, you’re indicted before a vote is taken. The… https://t.co/QVJfHP0W7G — Kari Lake (@KariLake) August 14, 2023

According to Paul Sperry, “Georgia state records show that Fulton County D.A. Fani Taifa Willis — whose father was a member of the militant Black Panthers — has contributed $6,424 to the Georgia Democratic Party and Democrat candidates.” (The Gateway Pundit has not yet verified this claim.)

NEW: Georgia state records show that Fulton County D.A. Fani Taifa Willis — whose father was a member of the militant Black Panthers — has contributed $6,424 to the Georgia Democratic Party and Democrat candidates — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) August 15, 2023

Paul Sperry added, “former prosecutors also point out that Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis went far outside her lane by including other jurisdictions in her indictment, including Pennsylvania, Arizona and Michigan.”

In addition, former prosecutors also point out that Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis went far outside her lane by including other jurisdictions in her indictment, including Pennsylvania, Arizona and Michigan — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) August 15, 2023

According to the provision of the bill signed by Brian Kemp, a district attorney or solicitor-general can be removed from office due to “willful misconduct in office, and conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice which brings the office into disrepute.”

Willful Misconduct in Office: If a district attorney is found to have knowingly and intentionally violated their obligations or abused their powers, this constitutes grounds for removal. This includes a broad spectrum of behaviors, such as corruption, falsification of evidence, or purposeful disregard of legal procedures. Conduct Prejudicial to the Administration of Justice: This provision targets behaviors that may not be outright illegal but are detrimental to the integrity of the judicial system. This could include actions that bring the office of the district attorney into disrepute or undermine public trust in the legal system, such as exhibiting bias, leaking confidential information, abuse of process, conflict of interest, or engaging in inappropriate relationships that compromise their impartiality.

Suspicious premature posting of charges against President Donald Trump before the grand jury’s proceedings could potentially be viewed as misconduct or as actions bringing the office into disrepute.

Based on these provisions alone, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis must be removed!

Laura Loomer wrote on her Twitter account, “Everyone needs to call Brian Kemp’s office and demand that he remove Fani Willis for tampering with the grand jury in Georgia. His office number is 404-656-1776 Ironic that his office number ends in 1776, isn’t it?”

Come on @BrianKempGA! You signed the bill. Now remove Fani Willis. You have the power to do it. Everyone needs to call Brian Kemp’s office and demand that he remove Fani Willis for tampering with the grand jury in Georgia. His office number is 404-656-1776 Ironic that… https://t.co/cUvUa7RLxC pic.twitter.com/Y7EG7j7Gtg — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) August 14, 2023

Former Senior Advisor to President Trump Stephen Miller wrote, “Republicans control the legislative and executive branches in Georgia. They could stop this abomination instantly if they wished. Just like they could have verified ballot signatures if they wished.”