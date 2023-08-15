Dirtbag Governor Brian Kemp Responds to President Trump’s Upcoming Press Conference on Election Fraud: “The 2020 Election in Georgia was Not Stolen”

On Tuesday, Georgia’s dirtbag Governor Brian Kemp issued a statement in response to President Trump’s planned conference press conference to reveal election fraud in the state of Georgia.

President Donald Trump, alongside 18 others, was indicted on 41 charges on Monday night, a blatant attack on those who dared to challenge the integrity of the 2020 election. Additionally, 30 unindicted co-conspirators are being scrutinized for their role in exposing election irregularities.

President Trump, never one to shy away from confronting those who seek to undermine him, announced that he will be holding a press conference next week to reveal a comprehensive and detailed report on election fraud that took place in Georgia.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote:

“A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11:00 A.M. on Monday of next week in Bedminster, New Jersey. Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others – There will be a complete EXONERATION! They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!”

Dirtbag Governor Kemp, who has been criticized by President Trump and conservatives for his handling of the 2020 election, responded directly to Trump’s Truth Social post.

“The 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen. For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward – under oath – and prove anything in a court of law. Our elections in Georgia are secure, accessible, and fair and will continue to be as long as I am governor. The future of our country is at stake in 2024 and that must be our focus.”

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that Brian Kemp signed a bill in May that will allow for the removal of elected district attorneys from office.

According to the provision of the bill signed by Brian Kemp, a district attorney or solicitor-general can be removed from office due to “willful misconduct in office, and conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice which brings the office into disrepute.”

Willful Misconduct in Office: If a district attorney is found to have knowingly and intentionally violated their obligations or abused their powers, this constitutes grounds for removal. This includes a broad spectrum of behaviors, such as corruption, falsification of evidence, or purposeful disregard of legal procedures. Conduct Prejudicial to the Administration of Justice: This provision targets behaviors that may not be outright illegal but are detrimental to the integrity of the judicial system. This could include actions that bring the office of the district attorney into disrepute or undermine public trust in the legal system, such as exhibiting bias, leaking confidential information, abuse of process, conflict of interest, or engaging in inappropriate relationships that compromise their impartiality.

Suspicious premature posting of charges against President Donald Trump before the grand jury’s proceedings could potentially be viewed as misconduct or as actions bringing the office into disrepute.

Based on these provisions alone, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis must be removed!

But Brian Kemp is part of the political establishment that advocate for the removal of Donald Trump from office.