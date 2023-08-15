BREAKING: Trump Announces Press Conference Next Week Where He Will Reveal Fraud in Georgia Election

President Trump announced he will be holding a press conference next week to reveal a detailed report on election fraud which took place in Georgia.

“A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11:00 A.M. on Monday of next week in Bedminster, New Jersey. Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others – There will be a complete EXONERATION! They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!” Trump said in a Truth Social post on Tuesday.

Trump made the announcement after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis indicted him on 13 counts – including RICO and conspiracy for daring to challenge the 2020 election in Georgia.

The Fulton County grand jury returned a 41-count indictment on Monday.

Trump and 18 others were charged for challenging the election.







