BREAKING: Trump Announces Press Conference Next Week Where He Will Reveal Fraud in Georgia Election

by

President Trump announced he will be holding a press conference next week to reveal a detailed report on election fraud which took place in Georgia.

“A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11:00 A.M. on Monday of next week in Bedminster, New Jersey. Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others – There will be a complete EXONERATION! They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!” Trump said in a Truth Social post on Tuesday.

Trump made the announcement after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis indicted him on 13 counts – including RICO and conspiracy for daring to challenge the 2020 election in Georgia.

The Fulton County grand jury returned a 41-count indictment on Monday.

Trump and 18 others were charged for challenging the election.




Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

