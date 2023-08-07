DEVELOPING: Atlanta Locks Down Courthouse Ahead of Looming Racketeering Charges

The Atlanta courthouse locked down ahead of Fani Willis’ decision to charge Trump over his efforts to challenge the 2020 election in Georgia.

“Law-enforcement officers surrounded the Fulton County courthouse on Monday in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, amid closed roads and traffic barriers put up to boost security ahead of a possible indictment of former U.S. President Donald Trump,” Reuters reported.

A judge last Monday denied Trump’s second bid to quash Fulton County DA Fani Willis’investigation into Trump’s efforts to challenge the 2020 election in Georgia.

Meanwhile, Fani Willis is reportedly ‘ready to go’ and gearing up to indict Trump possibly this week.

Fulton County prosecutors are preparing sprawling racketeering charges against Trump over his effort to challenge the 2020 election in Georgia.

According to a leak to The Guardian, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will likely indict Trump in the first two weeks of August.

Fani Willis based her investigation on President Trump’s call with Georgia officials that was later doctored and leaked to the fake news outlet Washington Post. The WaPo published a completely fraudulent text of the call. These phony charges have already been debunked by The Gateway Pundit and others.

Orange barriers were set up a couple weeks ago and have led to speculation that Trump may be indicted over his 2020 phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger over his concerns over the 2020 election.

Fani Willis is now considering racketeering charges against Trump because there is so-called ‘evidence’ that Trump’s effort to challenge the election in Georgia did not originate in the state as a grassroots movement.

Since the racketeering statute in Georgia requires prosecutors to show a pattern of activity on at least two “qualifying” crimes, Fani Willis’s team will pursue the indictment on statutes related to “influencing witnesses and computer trespass.” – The Guardian recently reported.

The exact evidence is unclear, however, the computer trespass charge is related to efforts to access and examine the Dominion Voting Systems machines in Coffee County.

The ‘influencing witness’ charge may be related to Trump’s phone call with Brad Raffensperger.

Since Coffee County is outside of Fani Willis’s jurisdiction, the racketeering statute allows her to cast a wider net.

Fani Willis’ charges will be the 4th time Trump is indicted.

Special Counsel Jack Smith has already hit Trump with 44 federal counts – 40 counts in Florida in the classified documents case and 4 counts in Washington DC in the January 6 case.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg earlier this year charged Trump with 34 felony counts related to his ‘hush payment’ to porn star Stormy Daniels.