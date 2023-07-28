Barriers Spotted Outside Fulton County Georgia Courthouse as DA Fani Willis Prepares to Charge Trump

Fulton County prosecutors are preparing sprawling racketeering charges against Trump over his effort to challenge the 2020 election in Georgia.

According to a leak to The Guardian, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will likely indict Trump in the first two weeks of August.

Fani Willis based her investigation on President Trump’s call with Georgia officials that was later doctored and leaked to the fake news outlet Washington Post. The WaPo published a completely fraudulent text of the call. These phony charges have already been debunked by The Gateway Pundit and others.

The infamous phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was recorded by Raffensperger and his office. Raffensperger’s team then leaked and lied about it to the far-left Washington Post.

Fani Willis is now considering racketeering charges against Trump because there is so-called ‘evidence’ that Trump’s effort to challenge the election in Georgia did not originate in the state as a grassroots movement.

Orange barriers were set up on Thursday evening and have led to speculation that Trump may be indicted over his 2020 phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger over his concerns over the 2020 election.

Progressive DA Fani Willis previously asked Fulton County judges to not schedule any trials in the first two weeks of August which indicates that if there are any big indictments coming then it will be in the next few weeks.

Barricades erected outside the Fulton County courthouse now. Looks like preparation for some big legal news… pic.twitter.com/3QOccQOMnf — Charles Bethea (@charlesbethea) July 27, 2023

Per Atlanta News First:

Security barriers were spotted going up Thursday outside the Fulton County courthouse, fueling more online speculation that former President Donald Trump will face legal challenges in connection to his alleged attempts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election. Last year, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened a criminal investigation “into attempts to influence the administration of the 2020 Georgia General Election.” Months later, a special grand jury with subpoena power was seated in May 2022.

Trump on several occasions has called Willis’ investigation into him a “witch hunt”.

Trump indictments — a dozen or more, including maybe of Lindsey Graham — are coming.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier on Thursday evening, Special Counsel Jack Smith has brought three more charges against Trump in the classified documents case.

