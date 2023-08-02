BANANA REPUBLIC: Biden’s DOJ Used 1917 Espionage Act That Involves “Two or More Persons Go In Disguise on the Highway” in Latest Indictment Against President Trump

Once again, President Trump was indicted on Tuesday – the DAY AFTER Hunter Biden’s best friend and business associate Devon Archer testified that Joe Biden was included on 20 calls when his son was sitting with foreign officials arranging influence peddling deals for the family.

Archer also testified that Joe Biden met with Russia’s Yelena Baturina who invested $40 million into Hunter Biden’s real estate ventures. And she also paid Hunter Biden $3.5 million in consulting fees. Joe Biden later excluded Baturina from his Russian sanctions list.

So what happened next? President Trump was indicted again today by corrupt Special Counsel Jack Smith.

For those paying attention this is not the first time this has happened. There have been at least six times now where new evidence was released implicating the Biden Crime Family and then President Trump is indicted by the Biden regime the next day.

President Trump was indicted along with six co-conspirators.

Here are the four bogus charges.

Three of the four J6 charges against Trump allege a ‘conspiracy.’ The elements of conspiracy require both intent and at least one co-conspirator.

The fourth charge: “conspiracy against rights” comes under 18 U.S.C. 241.

So what is 18 U.S.C. 241?

18 U.S.C. 241 comes from the 1917 espionage act and involves “two or more persons go in disguise on the highway.”

Kash Patel provides the details.

18 U.S.C. 241 involves two defined criminal acts.

The first criminal act is so vague you could use it on any person in your life who disagrees with you and you want to punish.

The second charge is when two or more persons go in disguise on the highway.

Jack Smith and Merrick Garland have nothing. This indictment is the definition of lawfare.

They are literally throwing garbage indictments against President Trump in order to move Americans away from his campaign. Trump is currently leading Old Joe Biden in the polls.

This is the definition of election interference.

These are bad, bad people. Please pray that our country is delivered from this wickedness.