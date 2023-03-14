RFK Jr. Says CIA Is Connected to 2001 Anthrax Attacks

Robert F. Kennedy was recently a guest on the Jimmy Dore Show and during his interview, he shared a wealth of knowledge about the 2001 anthrax attacks and the development of bioweapons in the United States.

The anthrax attacks also known as the “Amerithrax” attacks occurred just one week after the September 11th terror attacks in 2001.

The attacks consisted of anthrax being sent through the United States Postal System via letters and delivered to several news organizations, Sen. Patrick Leahy and Sen. Tom Daschle.

Kennedy shared that the letters were sent to both Sen. Leahy and Sen. Daschle because they were trying to block the Patriot Act in 2001.

He went on to reveal the Patriot Act was a vicious attack against the US Constitution and “re-opened the bioweapons arms race that was shut down by Nixon in 1969.”

The son of the late US Attorney General Robert Kennedy then captivated Dore’s listeners by sharing that the FBI discovered anthrax in the letters originally “stemmed from a CIA lab in Fort Detrick, Maryland.”

WATCH:

.@RobertKennedyJr tells @jimmy_dore anthrax was mailed to the two senators trying to block the Patriot Act in 2001, and the FBI discovered that the anthrax came from the CIA lab in Fort Detrick: "By the time they figured it out, they had already passed the Patriot Act, and we… https://t.co/O4QOrPMykZ pic.twitter.com/Y1EPcSfh6n — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 14, 2023

No one was ever convicted of the 2001 Anthrax attack but the FBI labeled Bruce Ivins a scientist at the US Biodefense lab in Fort Detrick as a suspect.

Ivins was never convicted of any crimes but instead was found dead in 2008 and his death was ruled a suicide.

Later in the interview, Kennedy would take aim at Dr. Fauci.

Robert Kennedy, Jr. stated ‘Dr. Anthony Fauci has been in charge of developing bioweapons for the Pentagon since 2002.’

WATCH:

Robert Kennedy Jr. tells Jimmy Dore that Dr. Anthony Fauci has been in charge of developing bioweapons for the Pentagon since 2002, and in 2014, three viruses escaped from US labs, so he moved his bioweapons research to the Wuhan lab: "They took the money that Cheney gave them…… https://t.co/eeeL7DLikv pic.twitter.com/AEmo5VDWSY — Paul Kikos 🌐 (@PKikos) March 14, 2023

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Robert Kennedy Jr. has been making headlines for teasing a possible presidential run.