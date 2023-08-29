BREAKING…NEW Police Report Verifies Law Enforcement Went Door-to-Door Confirming Fraudulent MI Voter Registration Ring…Where Are The Arrests?

A second police report, this time from the Muskegon Police Department, describes the rampant voter fraud in the 2020 election in Muskegon further confirms the accuracy of the Gateway Pundit reporting earlier this month.

TWO MUSKEGON REPORTS, ONE FROM LOCAL POLICE, ONE FROM STATE POLICE, CONFIRM RAMPANT LEFT-WING ELECTION FRAUD

On August 8th, the Gateway Pundit exclusively broke the news that a police report from the Michigan State Police showed that a major effort to fraudulently register over 10-12,000 voters in Muskegon, Michigan prior to the 2020 election was not only caught, but that the investigation into the well-funded and well-networked left-wing organizing group GBI Strategies was stalled by the FBI for three years.

This news answered the question about whether the 2020 election was the “most secure in history” as Americans have been told endlessly.

In this newly-released report, we learn that the Muskegon Police went door-to-door to confirm that the GBI Strategies voter registration forms were fraudulent, and address after address confirmed that fake names were used to spoof registrations. The police checked all available databases, and the GBI-submitted forms kept coming up as frauds.

MUSKEGON POLICE INVESTIGATED ELECTION FRAUD, NO PROSECUTIONS

Far-Left Extremist Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has charged 16 of the 2020 Trump electors from Michigan for fraud and election fraud because they dared to challenge the obviously suspicious election results. Nessel claims the electors should have known there was no systemic voter fraud in the 2020 election because there was no ongoing investigation into serious election fraud. We now know this is not true and Dana Nessel KNOWS this is not true.

Nessel is also prosecuting her most recent Republican opponent Matt DePerno.

There has been reportedly an ongoing investigation for three years, and Nessel is trying to ignore even though we found the photographic proof.

Michigan’s Republican legislative leaders say Dana Nessel is a disgrace.

GBI FRAUDULENTLY REGISTERED FELONS TO VOTE

From the Muskegon report: felons released from prison were being signed up without their knowledge. Read the excerpt here:

NESSEL PROSECUTES INNOCENT REPUBLICANS, ABSOLVES CLEARLY GUILTY LEFTISTS

The mainstream media tried to deflect by saying this voter registration fraud only involved 42 applications, and that all the fraud was caught so it’s proof that the system worked! But the Muskegon Police Report confirms that fraudsters at GBI Strategies turned in over 2,500 in one day.

And the 10,000-12,000 registration applications, which are public records in Michigan, are illegally being kept secret on the argument that they are part of an ‘active law enforcement investigation.’

Extremist Dana Nessel says no fraudulent ballots were cast, but only by viewing the applications can that be known for sure. So why are authorities barring access to these public documents?

Well now we have a second police report on the investigation, this time from the Muskegon Police Department, and all new details of the case are being revealed.

Addresses that don’t exist. Fake people. Duplicate entries. Same handwriting and faked signatures on voter registrations.

AS WELL, during interviews the subjects employed by GBI Strategies tell the police that they aren’t advocating that people vote for Joe Biden, but when the police notice a script lying in plain view that encourages people to vote for Biden, they claim they never used that script.

ALLEGATIONS OF FINANCIAL CRIMES, “OFFSHORE ACCOUNTS”

GBI employees detailed to Muskegon Police that they thought their personal information and identities were being illegally used to open up credit accounts and ‘offshore accounts’ for some purpose that was not clear to them.

IN ADDITION TO THE AUTOMATIC WEAPONS AND SUPPRESSORS ILLEGALLY LEFT BEHIND AT A WORKPLACE

FBI LOOKS IN ONCE, DOES NOTHING

On May 27, 2021, FBI Agents Matt Eagles and Brent Dawson stopped by to examine the evidence, briefly review it, and then leave. Almost a year later on March 15, 2022, they call to get some of the evidence in question. The police report offers no other details about any actions taken by the FBI. The Muskegon Police previously told the Gateway Pundit that they can’t get the FBI to return their phone calls on this case.

The Muskegon Police Report confirms the details we reported in early August from the Michigan State Police Report. Both law enforcement agencies saw significant evidence of election fraud crimes that have, to date, gone completely unprosecuted.

So where are the arrests?