BREAKING: 90-Year-Old Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein Hospitalized After Tripping and Falling in San Francisco

Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein, a current member of the Senate, was hospitalized on Tuesday following a fall at her residence in San Francisco, sources revealed to TMZ.

Details surrounding the severity of her injuries remain unclear; however, it has been confirmed that she was admitted to a local hospital for treatment. According to TMZ, she was able to return to her home later that night.

Feinstein’s office has not yet released an official statement regarding her recent fall.

At 90 years old, the California Senator has faced several health challenges over the past year, adding to concerns surrounding this recent incident.

This isn’t the first time health concerns have circled around Feinstein. Earlier this year, Feinstein took a nearly three-month hiatus from the Senate to address and recover from a series of medical conditions, including shingles (supposedly), facial paralysis, memory loss, vision and balance impairments and swelling of the brain.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Senator Dianne Feinstein ceded power of attorney to her daughter, Kathleen Feinstein, 66.

Feinstein’s daughter was handed power of attorney to deal with legal battles over Richard Blum’s estate.

Dianne Feinstein’s husband Richard Blum recently passed away so Kathleen Feinstein is helping her mother deal with a dispute over a piece of property and Blum’s life insurance.

Last week Feinstein appeared confused as she tried to give a speech in the middle of a Senate vote.

Senate Appropriations Chairwoman Patty Murray repeatedly asked Feinstein to “just say aye.”

Instead of voting ‘aye,’ Feinstein began to give a speech.

“I would like to support a yes vote on this, it provides $823 billion. That’s an increase of $26 billion for the Department of Defense, and it funds priorities–” Feinstein said as an aide rushed over to her to stop her from giving a long-winded speech.

“Just say aye,” the chairwoman said.

A confused Feinstein said, “Ok–just–aye!”

Feinstein handed power of attorney over to her own daughter yet she still serves in the Senate and makes decisions that impact hundreds of millions of Americans!

This is absolutely ridiculous.

