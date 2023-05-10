Dianne Feinstein Returns to Senate in Wheelchair, ‘Experiencing Vision/Balance Impairments’ (VIDEO)

89-year-old Dianne Feinstein on Wednesday returned to the senate in a wheelchair.
Feinstein will turn 90 next month.
Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein finally returned to the senate after a 3-month absence due to shingles.
“Even though I’ve made significant progress and was able to return to Washington, I’m still experiencing some side effects from the shingles virus,” Feinstein said. “My doctors have advised me to work a lighter schedule as I return to the Senate. I’m hopeful those issues will subside as I continue to recover.”
Senator Schumer escorted Feinstein.
Feinstein’s office said she is experiencing vision and balance impairments.
It's official: @SenFeinstein is back on Capitol Hill. Here is the moment she voted on the Senate floor. She was escorted in by @SenSchumer
Feinstein's office says she is experiencing vision/balance impairments & at times will need to use a wheelchair to travel around the Capitol pic.twitter.com/Tf0KaTZThN
— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) May 10, 2023
NBC News reported:
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., cast her first two votes on the Senate floor on Wednesday afternoon following a nearly three-month absence due to health issues.
Upon her arrival on Capitol Hill, she was assisted into a wheelchair and greeted by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.
Feinstein told reporters that she feels “much better,” but she did not answer questions about why she decided to return or respond to calls from critics to resign.
The two votes were the first that Feinstein had cast since Feb. 16. She missed two votes that were held earlier Wednesday before her arrival — adding to the 91 floor votes she missed while she recovered from shingles, according to an NBC News tally.
In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Feinstein said that she is back in Washington but will be working a “lighter schedule” as she resumes her duties.