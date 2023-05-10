Dianne Feinstein Returns to Senate in Wheelchair, ‘Experiencing Vision/Balance Impairments’ (VIDEO)

89-year-old Dianne Feinstein on Wednesday returned to the senate in a wheelchair.

Feinstein will turn 90 next month.

Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein finally returned to the senate after a 3-month absence due to shingles.

“Even though I’ve made significant progress and was able to return to Washington, I’m still experiencing some side effects from the shingles virus,” Feinstein said. “My doctors have advised me to work a lighter schedule as I return to the Senate. I’m hopeful those issues will subside as I continue to recover.”

Senator Schumer escorted Feinstein.

Feinstein’s office said she is experiencing vision and balance impairments.

