90-Year-Old Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein Cedes Power of Attorney to Daughter

90-year-old Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein ceded power of attorney to her daughter, Kathleen Feinstein, 66, according to the New York Times.

Feinstein’s daughter was handed power of attorney to deal with legal battles over Richard Blum’s estate.

Dianne Feinstein’s husband Richard Blum recently passed away so Kathleen Feinstein is helping her mother deal with a dispute over a piece of property and Blum’s life insurance.

Dianne Feinstein returned to the senate in a wheelchair earlier this year.

Feinstein returned to the Senate in May after a 3-month absence due to shingles.

The California Senator’s diminished condition, red droopy eye, and paralyzed face shocked the public.

Feinstein is suffering from several complications due to shingles (supposedly), including facial paralysis, memory loss, vision and balance impairments and swelling of the brain.

Last week Feinstein appeared confused as she tried to give a speech in the middle of a Senate vote.

Senate Appropriations Chairwoman Patty Murray repeatedly asked Feinstein to “just say aye.”

Instead of voting ‘aye,’ Feinstein began to give a speech.

“I would like to support a yes vote on this, it provides $823 billion. That’s an increase of $26 billion for the Department of Defense, and it funds priorities–” Feinstein said as an aide rushed over to her to stop her from giving a long-winded speech.

“Just say aye,” the chairwoman said.

A confused Feinstein said, “Ok–just–aye!”

Feinstein handed power of attorney over to her own daughter yet she still serves in the Senate and makes decisions that impact hundreds of millions of Americans!