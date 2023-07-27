“Just Say Aye” – A Confused Dianne Feinstein Tries to Give Speech in Middle of Vote on Defense Appropriations Bill (VIDEO)

90-year-old Senator Dianne Feinstein (CA) on Thursday appeared confused as she tried to give a speech in the middle of a Senate vote.

Senate Appropriations Chairwoman Patty Murray repeatedly asked Feinstein to “just say aye.”

Instead of voting ‘aye,’ Feinstein began to give a speech.

“I would like to support a yes vote on this, it provides $823 billion. That’s an increase of $26 billion for the Department of Defense, and it funds priorities–” Feinstein said as an aide rushed over to her to stop her from giving a long-winded speech.

“Just say aye,” the chairwoman said.

A confused Feinstein said, “Ok–just–aye!”

WATCH:

The Democrats will do ANYTHING for power.

Dianne Feinstein returned to the senate in a wheelchair earlier this year.

Feinstein returned to the senate in May after a 3-month absence due to shingles.

The California Senator’s diminished condition, red droopy eye and paralyzed face shocked the public.

Feinstein is suffering from several complications due to shingles (supposedly), including facial paralysis, memory loss, vision and balance impairments and swelling of the brain.

This is elder abuse.