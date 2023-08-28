ANNOUNCING: National Prayer At Federal Court House During Proud Boys Sentencing Hearing On Wednesday Aug. 30 – Black Lives Matter, to Join Protest – Chris Sky ‘Stand In Solidarity With J6 Political Prisoners’ #FreeJ6ersNow

Americans will unify in prayer across the nation and around the federal courthouse, in which every January 6 political prisoner is tried, on August 30. as US District Federal Judge Timothy J. Kelly sentences the Proud Boys who were wrongfully found guilty of seditious conspiracy by Antifa-supporting jurors.

US. District federal Judge Timothy Kelly will sentence political prisoners Enrique Tarrio and Ethan Nordean, Black Lives Matter leader Mark Fisher, renowned Canadian activist Chris “Sky” Saccocia, and former Black Lives Matter activist and rapper Ron J. Spike will be among patriots leading the national prayer outside the E. Barret Prettyman courthouse on Aug. 30.

Prior to sentencing, Judge Kelly will review victim impact statements from cops who claimed they were victimized on January 6 on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Political prisoners Joseph Biggs and Zachary Rehl will be sentenced on Thursday, Aug. 31. Dominic Pezzola, the only defendant in the Proud Boys case who was found not guilty of seditious conspiracy, will be sentenced on Friday, Sept. 1.

As The Gateway Pundit has reported, the Justice Department is seeking decades in prison for each of the defendants.

The governement will continue to target more Americans for wrong think if the public does not unite to “#FreeAllJ6ers,” an ad promoting the National Prayer states:

First, they came for the Proud Boys and I did not speak out because I was not a Proud Boy. Then they came for Trump and the patriots and I did not speak out because I was not Trump or a patriot. Then they came for the children and I did not speak out because I was not a child. Next, they’ll come for you because you did not speak out for them. Our American brothers and sisters have become collateral damage and prisoners of war for crimes they did not commit while the majority of Congress does absolutely nothing. Public opinion will free [the political prisoners]. We are asking our American brothers and sisters nationwide to peacefully stand and pray with and demand that Congress does its job and exposes this miscarriage of justice against The Proud Boys and other J6’ers. Pray with us and peacefully stand with us outside of the E. Barrety Prettyman Courthouse Wednesday, Aug 30, 2023. We the American people demand a real investigation and the truth about January 6, 2021.

WATCH:

Fisher, founder of Black Lives Matter Inc. and co-founder of Black Lives Matter Rhode Island will begin praying outside the courthouse at 7 a.m. EST on August 30 until Judge Kelly concludes the first day of the Proud Boys sentencing.

“The government works for us. We don’t work for them,” Fisher told The Gateway Pundit in an exclusive interview. “We’ve been lied to by those we trusted to tell us the truth. We are putting an end to their brazen hypocrisy.”

The government and the corporate media are disseminating propaganda to pin the BLM against the Proud Boys, January 6 defendants and former President Donald Trump by incessantly lying about them being “white supremacists” and “far-right nazis,” Fisher warned.

“No person is better than any other and no person is worse than any other. A house divided cannot stand. So, now we have to save us,” he said. “If you ask, How did it get so bad so fast — how did We The People lose so much control? How did we not see this coming — it’s because we have been played by the people in power and the wealthy for their own selfish agenda and wicked gain.

“The only answer to that problem is a unified front of all of those who have been betrayed, including myself. The same gov that is persecuting Donald Trump is the same government that persecuted black rappers in Atlanta. The globalists are weaponizing the government to target people they hate on both sides — on all sides, who threaten their control.”

Sky, who gained international notoriety while protesting the COVID mandates in Canada, led a massive demonstration against Bill Gates during the 2022 TED Talk in Canada.

“The J6ers were just exercising their First Amendment rights and free speech — which is the bedrock of all other freedoms — the government wants them in jail for 30 years plus, for doing that,” Sky told The Gateway Pundit in an exclusive interview. “It’s ridiculous it’s a giant overstep of government authority.

“They have ulterior motives and they’re doing it to chill free speech and to chill protests around the country. They want Americans to be afraid and Americans think they will go to jail for the rest of their lives for protesting.

People who naively believe the political prisoners are “insurrectionists” or that prayers don’t matter are consuming a diet of government lies, Sky argued.

“The government lies about everything, every day — they lied about COVID, they lied about climate change, they are lying about Ukraine, and more vaccines — I can go and on and on,” he said. “Any type of positive energy the American people can contribute makes a difference and that’s why they don’t want to keep people divided.

“I’ll be standing in solidarity at the courthouse with the political prisoners. I’ll be there to represent freedom, to represent free speech and the release of innocent American citizens.”

Zuny Duarte Tarrio, Enrique Tarrio’s mother called on TGP’s readers to join in the following prayer for her son and hundreds of other political prisoners who are being tortured by the government:

From the hearts of the J6 families. We ask that you join us in prayer. God we come before you, thank you for the battle, the road that lay ahead. You have entrusted us with this tribulation to become your warriors in Christ and grow closer to You through this process. We ask today for Your will be done in honor of Justice for our strong men, to soften the heart of the judge, to bring our families a flowing of peace and everlasting love. Through you God, we can do all things, if only we believe in You with all our might. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

The national prayer is about “having our voices heard when these people need us the most,” a family member of one of the defendants, who asked her name be withheld, told TGP.

“Literally, their lives are on the line. I am nervous but I am hoping for the best. I hope what the judge sees what gove is asking for is way overboard. They don’t deserve that. They are not violent people. They didn’t bring weapons. They walked into the Capitol — that’s a misdemeanor charge and, somehow, they landed all these felonies. The government is using them as collateral to incarcerate Trump.

“People don’t need to physically be there to stop what you’re doing at some point in the day and just pray for them. We just need it. Praying for the families. It isn’t just these men that are getting convicted, It’s their families. They have significant others, children, moms and dads, brothers and sisters. They are going to lose those people if the gov gets their way. A lot of lives affected.”

“No one knew how horrible the government’s political persecution would be. As soon as their sentences are handed out they can start their appeal process.”

Rapper Ron J. Spike will be performing his song “Chains Off Me” outside the federal courthouse during the National Prayer.

WATCH:

Stand in Solidarity With Tarrio, Biggs, Nordean, Rehl, Biggs, Pezzola And All The Political Prisoners On Aug. 30th using the hashtags #FreeJ6ersNow, #FreeTheBoys, #TimeServed, #NationalPrayer and #PrisonReform.

@ProudArmyMom, a J6 advocate who uses Twitter spaces daily featuring interviews with J6 defendants, host the National Prayer remotely starting at 3 a.m. EST on Wednesday.

I will be hosting a space starting at 3 am eastern please join us through out the day as your time permits. Prayer. Unity. Peace. https://t.co/4LtVapi9yc — Shelley (@ProudArmymom66) August 27, 2023

David Sumerall, founder of StopHate.com, an organization devoted to investigating J6 and advocating for J6 political prisoners, will also join the National Prayer in a live broadcast.

“Back to the basics, back to God, and back together,” Sumerall told TGP in an exclusive interview. “Other communities have suffered the same abuses for decades. It’s time we get our priorities straight and work to benefit all people. We are in a spiritual battle and we are seeing the government accuse people of thought crimes and punish them for speaking out against the government. There has never been a more important time to combat that with prayer and ask God to help us.

“Tarrio, Biggs and Nordean are my friends that I’ve known for years. The governement has created a narrative about them that is such contrast from who they are. The government wants to put good people with morales who love this country in prison for life and release all of the murderers, rapists, pedophiles, and psychopaths.”

The Justice Department’s US Attorney’s offices have secured a 99.8 percent conviction rate of J6 defendants on at least one charge in each case, approximately half through guilty pleas.

As TGP has reported, the government embedded dozens of undercover federal operatives in the Proud Boys organization prior to January 6.

Enrique Tarrio, the former national chairman of the Proud Boys, was not in Washinton, DC during the Capitol riot.

After dodging On January 6, after dodging a blitz of lethal munitions fired by police during the protest on January 6, Nordean, Biggs, and Rehl walked into the Capitol building for approximately 20 minutes before leaving the Capitol grounds.

Biggs went in the building a second time to help another demonstrator find his son.

Pezzola joined the Proud Boys just 30 days prior to January 6. He maintains he was in a state of shock after the government indiscriminately fired rubber bullets, flash grenades and canisters of tear gas at the crowd, prompting him to grab a police shield he found on the ground for protection.

In a moment of rage, Pezzola shattered a Senate wing window with the police riot shield. Pezzola had never met his co-defendants prior to trial.

As a result, the government is seeking 33 years in prison for Tarrio and Biggs, 30 years for Rehl, 27 years for Nordean and 20 years for Pezzola.

The government argues the defendants aimed to foment a revolution on January 6 to keep former President Donald Trump in power in a “terror attack” that left a stain on American democracy.