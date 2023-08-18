Justice Department Seeks 33 Years In Prison For Ex-Proud Boy Enrique Tarrio In Jan. 6 Case — Tarrio WAS NOT EVEN IN DC During Capitol Riot

In June, a man was sentenced to 12 years in state prison for attempted murder after attempting to shoot the victim to death.

In July, a man who opened fire in a classroom, wounding three people, was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

On Thursday a man who was driving while intoxicated rammed his car at 135 miles per and hit the victim’s car from behind, killing the driver and critically injuring the passenger, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for second-degree murder.

While murderers are being given light sentences, the government is seeking life in prison for the former national chairman of the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, for his “role in the Capitol riot, despite the fact that Tarrio was not even in Washington DC on January 6, 2021.

Tarrio’s co-defendants, Joseph Biggs, Ethan Nordean, and Zachary Rehl committed no violent crimes on January 6 and walked through the Capitol building for approximately 20 minutes after dodging rubber bullets, flash grenades fired at the crowd by police.

On Friday the Biden Department of Justice announced they want Enrique Tarrio to spend 33 years in prison.

Marxists play smash mouth.

Via CBS News.

The Justice Department is seeking 33 years in prison for Enrique Tarrio, the former Proud Boys leader convicted of seditious conspiracy in one of the most serious cases to emerge from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to court documents filed Thursday. The sentence, if imposed, would be by far the longest punishment that has been handed down in the massive Jan. 6 prosecution. Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, who was convicted of seditious conspiracy in a separate case, has received the longest sentence to date — 18 years. Tarrio, who once served as national chairman of the far-right extremist group, and three lieutenants were convicted by a Washington jury in May of conspiring to block the transfer of presidential power in the hopes of keeping Republican Donald Trump in the White House after he lost the 2020 election. Tarrio, who was not at the Capitol riot itself, was a top target of what has become the largest Justice Department investigation in American history. He led the neo-fascist group — known for street fights with left-wing activists — when Trump infamously told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” during his first debate with then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Tarrio was held in a freezing cold, 6 by 8-foot cell, starved in solitary confinement at the Alexandria Detention Facility for nearly two years. The Lockerbie bomber who blew up a plane killing 270 people was held in the same jail and permitted in the general population.

In June when Tarrio and his co-defendants were transferred to the DC Gulag, where they are now detained ahead of sentencing.

Tarrio was convicted of seditious conspiracy on May 4 by an ardent Antifa and Joe Biden supporting jury. Judge Timothy J. Kelly, a Trump-appointed magistrate whose wife works for DC Democrat Mayor Muriel Bowser, gave each of the potential jurors a litmus test during jury selection.

The potential jurors were asked, “Do you support Antifa,” “Did you attend the Women’s March,” and “Do you support Black Lives Matter.” Each of the selected jurors responded in the affirmative and each of the jurors characterized the Proud Boys as a group of “white supremacists.”

Defense attorneys objected to each of the overtly bias potential jurors from being selected, repeatedly, to no avail. Judge Kelly allowed the biased jury selection to sustain.

The Proud Boys had no plan to overthrow the government on January 6.

Every single witness during the Proud Boys trial, including the government’s key witnesses, said there was no plan or conspiracy created or disseminated by the Proud Boys ahead of January 6.

The only plan uncovered during the trial was the “1776 Returns” document, which was created by the Federal Bureau of Investigations and distributed among members of the Proud Boys, a brazen attempt to frame Tarrio and his co-defendants Joseph Biggs, Ethan Nordean, and Zachary Rehl.

Tarrio was arrested prior to January 6 for burning a Black Lives Matter flag in Washington, DC at a Stop The Steal rally in December. When he arrived in Washington DC he was apprehended by the FBI. He warned the government treated him like he was Noriega with the overuse of force while apprehending him, even shutting down the free way to drive him to jail.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, when he was released from jail an undercover FBI agent drove him to a meeting with Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhode, where they met for the first time. The conversation between Rhodes and Tarrio was innocuous. They reportedly discussed whether Rhode’s attorney would represent Tarrio over the flag-burning case.

But attorneys never pressed the governement during trial for details about the undercover federal informant embedded into the Proud Boys organization.

At least 40 undercover government operatives were embedded in the Proud Boys prior to January 6.

After years of national prominence as the national chairman of the Proud Boys, on January 27, Reuters published an article warning Tarrio was a federal informant, overwhelmingly dissuading public support for Tarrio and the Proud Boys.

Tarrio addressed the claims in an interview with InfoWars host Owen Shroyer, another J6 defendant who did not step foot in the Capitol building on January 6.

In his early 20’s, Tarrio illegally sold diabetic medical strips. To prevent his brothers from facing jail time, he worked with the government to stop human smuggling along the border.

The 39-year-old warned in the interview with InfoWars that the government was attempting to frame the Proud Boys and turn the public against by suddenly reporting on his prior scrum with the law, over a decade prior to January 6, in an attempt to characterize him as a fed.

Tarrio devoted his podcast to exposing the government corruption surrounding January 6 in his “Noble Lead” podcast prior to being charged with seditious conspiracy.

If the Proud Boys verdict “is not fixed on appeal, it’s going to change the entire law for the entire country, all criminal prosecution,” warns Jonathon Mosely, an attorney who previously represented Tarrio’s co-defendant Zachary Rehl.

“There was no insurrection,” he said. “Some of the Proud Boys who have pled guilty, the government didn’t call them to testify, because they were getting their hat handed to them. And yet the jury Tarrio, Biggs, Nordean and Rehl found them guilty of seditious conspiracy when not a single witness testified that there was a plan — there was absolutely no evidence whatsoever.

“One of the jurors gave an interview to Vice magazine after the jury deliberation and he discussed why they made the decisions they made. He stated, essentially, that the government did not have enough evidence to convict the Proud Boys, but that might have been because the evidence was lost. They said that they said the government did not have too much evidence, but he just guessed that the Proud Boys were very secretive and that’s why the government couldn’t prove its case. So they found them guilty anyway.”

Enrique was not even in Washington DC on January 6.

This is complete lawlessness.

Judge Kelly will sentence Tarrio will be sentenced on Aug 30 at the Barry Prettyman Federal Courthouse.