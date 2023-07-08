US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan Insinuates Construction Workers as Potential Source of Cocaine Discovered in ‘Under Construction’ Situation Room (VIDEO)

Just when we thought the narrative couldn’t get any more bewildering, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has introduced a new twist in the cocaine discovery case at the White House.

In a press briefing on Friday, Sullivan claimed the Situation Room, where the cocaine was allegedly discovered over the weekend, is under construction. He also insinuated that the cocaine found might be linked to the construction workers.

The White House has been under a cloud of controversy since the discovery of the cocaine. However, the narratives surrounding the location of the cocaine have been wildly inconsistent.

The initial reports stated that the cocaine was found in the library. By Tuesday, after a visit from Hunter Biden, the stash had allegedly been found in a “cubby” in a storage facility in the West Wing. As of Thursday, MSNBC reported that it was found in a “much more secure place” closer to the Situation Room.

MSNBC’s Kelly O’Donnell pointed out that the investigation has progressed to center around the West Executive entrance, in proximity to the Situation Room.

“What we have learned is that there are in fact two West Wing entrances…and now their investigation has progressed and so they’re saying the West Executive entrance, which as you noted, is closer to the Situation Room…which is close to West Executive Drive, that’s where, for example, the Vice President’s vehicle was parked,” MSNBC’s Kelly O’Donnell said.

Meanwhile, Sullivan argues the Situation Room has been out of commission for months due to ongoing construction.

“Situation Room is not in use and has not been in use for months because it is currently under construction,” said Sullivan.

“We are using an alternate situation room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building,” he added.

“So the only people coming in and going out of the Sit Room in this period have been workers who are getting it ready to go,” said Sullivan implying that construction workers could potentially be the source of the cocaine.

WATCH: