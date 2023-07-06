White House Now Claims Cocaine Was Found in a “Much More Secure Place” Near Situation Room… Next to Where Kamala Harris’s Vehicle is Parked

The Biden White House cocaine scandal is heating up!

The White House is now claiming the cocaine was found in a “much more secure place” near the situation room.

The story about the cocaine discovery keeps changing.

On Tuesday night it was reported the cocaine was stashed in a “cubby” in a storage facility in the West Wing after Hunter Biden visited the White House.

The cocaine was hidden in a cubby located in a frequently-trafficked place in the West Wing and NOT the library, as initially reported.

Now the White House is claiming the cocaine was found in a “much more secure place.”

According to MSNBC, the baggy of cocaine was found in a “much more secure place” near the situation room.

“What we have learned is that there are in fact two West Wing entrances…and now their investigation has progressed and so they’re saying the West Executive entrance, which as you noted, is closer to the Situation Room…which is close to West Executive Drive, that’s where, for example, the Vice President’s vehicle was parked,” MSNBC’s Kelly O’Donnell said.

MSNBC: White House now says cocaine found was near the West Executive entrance, closer to the Situation Room, “near where — for example — the Vice President's vehicle is parked.”pic.twitter.com/FrUcK5Jfj3 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 6, 2023

Biden hasn’t answered any questions about the cocaine found in the White House.

On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre repeatedly deflected as reporters asked her about the cocaine scandal.

In fact, Joe Biden laughed as reporters shouted questions about the cocaine discovery.