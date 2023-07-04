LOOK: America’s Oldest Beer Company Deals Bud Light a “Vicious Blow” With Its Choice of Influencer – Also Sends Out Patriotic Fourth of July Tweet (PHOTOS)

Yuengling, America’s oldest beer company, proved why they are America’s hottest beer with two major moves in the span of five days.

First, they dealt what Outkick called a vicious blow to Bud Light Thursday after hiring influencer Madi Frerking to head up its new light beer promotion, Yuengling Flight. Frerking, as Outkick.com notes, is a professional golfer from Houston.

Here she is announcing the partnership with Yuengling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madi Frerking (@houston_golfgirl)

At the same time, Yuengling decided to partner with Frerking. Bud Light was fighting with Dylan Mulvaney after the trans influencer (and fake woman) accused the disgraced beer company for not reaching out and defending him enough.

Bud Light’s sales have tanked so badly that plants are shutting down, leaving hundreds of workers jobless.

The photos below prove why Bud Light missed out on a golden opportunity and also why Outkick calls this a vicious blow to the company. In addition to being a talented athlete, Frerking is a real woman who is also easy on the eyes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madi Frerking (@houston_golfgirl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madi Frerking (@houston_golfgirl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madi Frerking (@houston_golfgirl)

Meanwhile, Bud Light is having to deal with this.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M·A·C Cosmetics (@maccosmetics)

Yuengling dealt another blow to Bud Light today with this patriotic Fourth of July tweet. Notice the upfront and unapologetic patriotism.

Rocking the red, white and blue, now and always. #IndependenceDay 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YR4YHF2Mxq — Yuengling Brewery (@yuenglingbeer) July 4, 2023

That’s why you are now my beer of choice. Thank you for supporting America! — James Dalton (@BoydCottingham) July 4, 2023

That’s a real American beer 🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Tyler Lauria (@tylerlauria) July 4, 2023

Meanwhile, Bud Light sent this tweet out and is getting ratioed into oblivion. It does not honor America in any way.

Never underestimate the power of a makeshift mister. Happy 4th everyone 🍺 pic.twitter.com/fIl6w0GYIH — Bud Light (@budlight) July 4, 2023

The lesson here is Yuengling beer understands two crucial things Bud Light and other beer companies used to: attractive women and patriotism always sell in America.