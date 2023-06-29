WATCH: Dylan Mulvaney Finally Responds to Bud Light Controversy, Blasts Company for Not Reaching Out

Transgender influencer and activist Dylan Mulvaney has made a video responding to the Bud Light controversy and blasting the company for not reaching out.

Anheuser-Bush has lost over $27 billion in market value since partnering with Mulvaney, an adult biological male, in March.

The company’s global chief marketing officer Marcel Marcondes said last week that the controversy, and subsequent boycott, was a “wake-up call” to how things can get “divisive and controversial so easily,” according to a report from CNN.

Mulvaney appeared to be responding to that in a video posted to TikTok on Thursday, which opened with the TikTok star drinking a beer. The activist took issue with the fact that the brand never reached out once during the controversy to see how they were doing.

“I should have made this video months ago, but I didn’t. And I was scared. And I was scared of more backlash and I felt personally guilty for what transpired,” she said. “So I patiently waited for things to get better. But surprise — they haven’t really. And I was waiting for the brand to reach out to me, but they never did.”

“For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse in my opinion than not hiring a trans person at all because it gives customers permission to be as transphobic and hateful as they want,” Mulvaney said. “And the hate doesn’t end with me.”

Mulvaney said they have endured “more bullying and transphobia” than they “could have ever imagined” during the blowback.

“And you might say, ‘But Dylan, I don’t want to get political,’” Mulvaney continued. “Babe, supporting trans people — it shouldn’t be political. There should be nothing controversial or divisive about working with us.”

The influencer became controversial over his “Days of Girlhood” series on TikTok and meeting with President Joe Biden on “Day 222 of being a girl” to advocate for allowing minors to transition.

The activist-influencer said at the time, “I’m ready to step up and show that trans people are not going anywhere and that trans kids deserve a fighting chance to be their true selves.”

After Bud Light provided Mulvaney with a commemorative can to celebrate one year of “girlhood,” conservatives immediately began a boycott — one which is shaping up to be one of the most influential political boycotts of all time.