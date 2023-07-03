Get Woke Go Broke: Bud Light Glass Bottling Contractor Forced to Shut Down Plants Due to Tanking Sales, Leaving 600 Employees Jobless

The Ardagh Group, a renowned glass bottling company, is experiencing severe repercussions in the wake of a botched promotion by beer brand Bud Light featuring transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Two of the company’s major plants located in North Carolina and Louisiana are set for closure, a move that will result in the loss of approximately 645 jobs.

Documents obtained by WRAL News suggest that a significant drop in Bud Light sales in May led to the Wilson glass plant scaling back bottle production. Ardagh Group, which owns the plant, announced last week that the facility is set to shut down in July. This decision comes in response to a substantial decline in Bud Light sales and will lead to over 400 people losing their jobs.

In a statement issued last Thursday, the company informed Ruston leader in Louisiana that the Wilson plant, along with the Ruston factory, which employs 245 people, would be closing. The communication didn’t delve into the specific reasons behind the closure but attributed it to a “Multi-year Performance Optimization Program.”

James Munhall, a Journeyman Machine Repair Mechanic at the plant, offered some insight into the situation. “Since April, we’ve had a couple of machines down,” he said. “It was, of course, being pointed towards the Bud Light situation.”

However, an internal memo from the Wilson plant manager, dated May 18 and obtained by WRAL News, indicates “slow sales with Anheuser Inbev” as the reason for shutting down two production lines at the factory. Long-term employees at the Wilson facility echoed this sentiment, pointing out that bottle production for Budweiser and Bud Light constituted the plant’s primary focus.

