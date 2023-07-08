Get Woke, Go Broke: Bud Light No Longer Ranks in List of America’s Top 10 Beers

Anheuser-Busch InBev changed its marketing leadership in April after a disastrous marketing decision by its hip ad team, Ad Age reported.

Woke Bud Light Vice-President of Marketing Alissa Heinerscheid took a leave of absence weeks after the company was criticized for its partnership with a transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Todd Allen, VP of global marketing for Budweiser, replaced Heinerscheid as vice president of marketing for the brand at the time.

It was Heinerscheid who decided to hire trans ‘girl’ Dylan Mulvaney as spokesperson to lift the brand. Instead, the brand is in freefall following the horrendous move to insult their customer base.

Bud Light had its worst week in late June after two months of continued boycotts. Newsweek reported in the week ending June 10, Bud Light sales volume—the number of units of beer sold—was 30.3 percent lower than in the same week in 2022, the largest such drop since the week ending April 1.

On Friday FOX News reported the Bud Light is no longer listed in the top 10 most popular beers in America today.

Bud Light dropped from the ninth most popular beer last year to its current spot at 14, according to a new YouGov survey. It fell behind other brands like Pabst Blue Ribbon, Miller Genuine Draft and Miller Lite. Rounding out the top five most liked beers were Guinness, Heineken, Corona, Samuel Adams and Blue Moon. However, surveys taken in the second quarters of both 2022 and 2023 found that the numbers of those who “liked” Bud Light beer stayed the same at 42%.

Anheuser Busch fired Heinerscheid in July.