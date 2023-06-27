Bud Light Update: Woke Company Sponsored Pride Parade in Canada with Fully Naked Men and Multiple Disturbing Acts Being Performed in Front of Children – Product Sales Hit Another All-Time Low (VIDEOS)

Fox News reported Monday that America’s most infamous company sponsored a vile Pride Parade in Toronto over the weekend with little children were in attendance. They also received more devastating news on the sales front.

The video shows dozens of attendees in Bud Light costumes riding past an enthusiastic crowd and waving at them.

Bud Light does not want video of their sponsorship of a Pride parade in Canada going around

The next video shows nudists with hats marching in the parade. Fox News reported several children walked past the group of men with their families.

Another video emerged showing another NSFW act that occurred happened the parade: participants in drag danced with their breasts exposed to the audience.

Fox News also revealed even more disturbing acts during the event in full view of the children.

Another clip shows a person wearing a giant p**is costume that covers his entire head. The camera captures a young girl sitting in a stroller and staring toward the phallic-costumed individual. Other videos show a group of naked men playing and rinsing themselves off alongside a fountain surrounded by kids. Meanwhile, a stage, clearly adorned with Bud Light branding, featured scantily clad dancers wearing fishnets, nipple stickers, and strange sock-like masks.

One would think because Bud Light felt comfortable sponsoring this event the sales bleeding must have stopped somewhat. After all, they are spending millions of dollars worth of ads so one would think the campaign had at least a slight impact.

It did, though not in the way they hoped. As reported by the New York Post, sales of Bud Light set an all-time weekly low according to the latest data: