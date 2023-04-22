Woke Bud Light Executive Behind Transgender Dylan Mulvaney Marketing Campaign Takes Leave of Absence

Anheuser-Busch InBev has changed its marketing leadership after a disastrous marketing decision, Ad Age reported.

Woke Bud Light Vice-President of Marketing Alissa Heinerscheid has taken a leave of absence weeks after the company was criticized for its partnership with a transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Todd Allen, VP of global marketing for Budweiser, will replace Alissa Heinerscheid as vice president of marketing for the brand, Ad Age reported.

The outlet added:

The brewer has also streamlined its marketing function to reduce layers “so that our most senior marketers are more closely connected to every aspect of our brand’s activities,” a company spokesperson said in a statement, adding that “these steps will help us maintain focus on the things we do best: brewing great beer for all consumers, while always making a positive impact in our communities and on our country.” The statement noted that “we communicated some next steps with our internal teams and wholesaler partners,” adding that “we made it clear that the safety and welfare of our employees and our partners is our top priority.”

Bud Light’s marketing strategy has been disastrous with boycotts against the beer company by consumers.

Alissa Heinerscheid recently went on a podcast where she ripped her company and its traditional customer base while pushing the left’s woke agenda.

As Fox News reported, Heinerscheid sat down with Make Yourself at Home on March 30. During the interview, Heinerscheid explained her “mandate” to promote “inclusivity,” which is code for pursuing a woke agenda.

She also disparaged Bud Light’s past marketing efforts and by extension their loyal customer base.

“I’m a businesswoman, I had a really clear job to do when I took over Bud Light, and it was ‘This brand is in decline, it’s been in a decline for a really long time, and if we do not attract young drinkers to come and drink this brand there will be no future for Bud Light,” Heinerscheid said during podcast.

“So I had this super clear mandate. “It’s like, we need to evolve and elevate this incredibly iconic brand. And my…what I brought to that was a belief in, okay, what does evolve and elevate mean?”

“It means inclusivity. It means shifting the tone. It means having a campaign that’s truly inclusive and feels lighter and brighter and different and appeals to women and to men.”

“We had this hangover, I mean Bud Light had been kind of a brand of fratty, kind of out of touch humor, and it was really important that we had another approach.”

JUST IN: Bud Light’s marketing Vice President Alissa Heinerscheid is taking a leave of absence. Here she is slandering her customer base as “fratty and out of touch” as she defends the decision to hire a tranny to promote their products. If Bud Light is smart, they will fire… pic.twitter.com/wJMkyitD8F — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 22, 2023

People have become so angry, in fact, that a major boycott has begun against Bud Light for their decision to make Dylan Mulvaney their newest brand ambassador.

Bud Light’s marketing decision quickly proved to be disastrous as many previous consumers announced a boycott against the beer company.

Country music star Travis Tritt announced he would be deleting Anheuser-Busch products from his tour hospitality rider, and music legend Kid Rock protested the company’s partnership by using cases of Bud Light for target practice.

Anheuser-Busch has certainly felt the effects of the nationwide boycott, reportedly having lost over $7 billion since the Mulvaney ad campaign hit the internet.

Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth released a weak statement last week.

“We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people,” CEO Brendan Whitworth said.

“We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer,” he said.