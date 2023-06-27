Woke Anheuser-Busch Executive Heinerscheid is Canned After Putting Silly Trans ‘Girl’ Dylan Mulvaney on a Can – Sales Down 30% After Toxic Ad Campaign

Anheuser-Busch InBev changed its marketing leadership in April after a disastrous marketing decision by its hip ad team, Ad Age reported.

Woke Bud Light Vice-President of Marketing Alissa Heinerscheid took a leave of absence weeks after the company was criticized for its partnership with a transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Todd Allen, VP of global marketing for Budweiser, replaced Heinerscheid as vice president of marketing for the brand at the time.

It was Heinerscheid who decided to hire trans ‘girl’ Dylan Mulvaney as spokesperson to lift the brand. Instead, the brand is in freefall following the horrendous move to insult their customer base.

Bud Light had its worst week last week after two months of continued boycotts. Newsweek reported in the week ending June 10, Bud Light sales volume—the number of units of beer sold—was 30.3 percent lower than in the same week in 2022, the largest such drop since the week ending April 1.

Video of Heinerscheid also made headlines after she went on a podcast where she ripped her company and its traditional customer base while pushing the left’s woke agenda.

On Tuesday The Daily Caller reported that the two executives behind the brilliant move to hurl ‘girl’ Dylan Mulvaney at their customers was fired.