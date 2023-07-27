BREAKING: Trump Lawyers Told to Expect Indictment as January 6 Grand Jury Meets

*Indictment watch*

Just in time to distract from Joe and Hunter Biden’s pay-to-play crimes.

President Trump’s lawyers arrived at special counsel Jack Smith’s offices as the DC grand jury reconvened on Thursday.

Trump’s lawyers were told to expect charges.

Last Tuesday morning President Trump released a statement on the Biden DOJ’s latest attempt to arrest him on junk charges.

“Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury Investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment,” Trump said last week.

Special Counsel Jack Smith leaked another report to The New York Times last Wednesday night.

The leak came after the House Oversight Committee produced $17 million in bank receipts and witness testimony in the Biden Family bribery, corruption, and influence peddling schemes with foreign regimes.

Jack Smith is likely to use the same Civil War Civil Rights Violation that Merrick Garland and the DOJ have been using to send January 6 protesters to prison for years for non-violent crimes.

Trump’s lawyers met with Jack Smith on Thursday morning as members of the DC grand jury arrived at the courthouse.

The grand jury may vote to indict Trump on Thursday.

ABC News reported:

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have arrived at special counsel Jack Smith’s offices this morning for a meeting as a potential indictment of the former president looms, sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News. Trump’s attorneys, John Lauro and Todd Blanche, are expected to meet with Smith’s team following the receipt of a target letter alerting Trump he is a target of the special counsel’s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The target letter, sent on July 16, mentions three federal statutes: conspiracy to commit offense or to defraud the United States, deprivation of rights under a civil rights statute, and tampering with a witness, victim or an informant, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Special Counsel Jack Smith recently indicted Trump on 37 federal counts in Miami.

Trump was charged with 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information and 6 other process crimes stemming from his conversations with his lawyer.