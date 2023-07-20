ANOTHER LEAK: Dirty Jack Smith to Charge Trump with Civil War Era Civil Rights Violation – Bastardizing the Law to Jail Biden Regime’s Political Opponents

Special Counsel Jack Smith leaked another report to The New York Times on Wednesday night.

This comes after the House Oversight Committee produced $17 million in bank receipts and witness testimony in the Biden Family bribery, corruption, and influence peddling schemes with foreign regimes.

Jack Smith is likely to use the same Civil War Civil Rights Violation that Merrick Garland and the DOJ have been using to send January 6 protesters to prison for years for non-violent crimes.

Again, this leak was reported Wednesday night after the damning testimony from this afternoon.

Federal prosecutors have introduced a new twist into the Jan. 6 investigation by suggesting in a target letter that they could charge former President Donald J. Trump with violating a civil rights statute that dates back to the post-Civil War Reconstruction era, according to three people familiar with the matter. The letter to Mr. Trump from the special counsel, Jack Smith, referred to three criminal statutes as part of the grand jury investigation into Mr. Trump’s efforts to reverse his 2020 election loss, according to two people with knowledge of its contents. Two of the statutes were familiar from the criminal referral by the House Jan. 6 committee and months of discussion by legal experts: conspiracy to defraud the government and obstruction of an official proceeding. But the third criminal law cited in the letter was a surprise: Section 241 of Title 18 of the United States Code, which makes it a crime for people to “conspire to injure, oppress, threaten, or intimidate any person” in the “free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege secured to him by the Constitution or laws of the United States.” Congress enacted that statute after the Civil War to provide a tool for federal agents to go after Southern whites, including Ku Klux Klan members, who engaged in terrorism to prevent formerly enslaved African Americans from voting. But in the modern era, it has been used more broadly, including in cases of voting fraud conspiracies.

The Gateway Pundit spoke with DC Attorney Marina Medvin in April 2023. Marina represents several J6 defendants. Medvin described the unusual use of this Civil War Era law to use on protesters on January 6. It is unprecedented.

The lawless Biden DOJ is currently using the charge to put peaceful protesters in prison for up to 20 years.

Marina Medvin: There are four misdemeanors everyone is charged with, and those are trespass-related misdemeanors. And then there’s a felony, 1512.(c)(2) It’s a felony obstruction of Congress charge… It’s not a charge we’ve seen charged in these types of cases ever. I think if you would have spoken to an attorney before this happened, whether they thought 1512 c two would apply, they would probably say, no, I’ve never seen a charge… If you look at that code section, it has to do with documents and altering documents. It has nothing to do with actually going in and protesting. We’ve got misdemeanors for that. So be charged with these misdemeanors. But no, now I don’t think you’d be charged with that felony. And then all of a sudden, we started seeing this felony being charged with people who just went in, took selfies just in the capitol building, didn’t touch documents or do anything with those documents. And you’ve got a lot of those people charged with 1512(c)(2) s. That’s a felony up to 20 years in prison.

The 1512.(c)2 charge the government is applying to all of the Trump supporters is more serious than assaulting a law enforcement official. Now Jack Smith is threatening to use this against President Trump.

We are truly up against evil here in America.

Earlier this month attorneys for J6 political prisoner Jake Lang filed a lawsuit with the US Supreme Court to toss this controversial 1512 obstruction charge against January 6 prisoners.

Julie Kelly has more on this DC lawlessness.